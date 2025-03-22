Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, March 22

It may be Saturday, but it’s a great day to get down to business. The moon enters no-nonsense earth sign Capricorn in the morning, putting everyone in a more pragmatic mood. However, a series of lunar squabbles with the sun, relationship-oriented Venus, and communicative Mercury through the early part of the day could make spending time with others feel a little tense.

In the evening, a beautiful Venus cazimi (aka conjunction with the sun) brings a warm sense of connection, making it a fabulous night for romance, socializing, and all things luxurious despite any drama from earlier on.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) What’s worth something to you and what isn’t is subjective, and you shouldn’t base your values on anything but what’s in your heart. Honor what truly matters and stop worrying about the rest.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your intuition holds the key to your heart today, but you’ll have to silence the outside chatter in order to hear its directions. Press pause on life and tune your antennae to your soul.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Being social is your default mode, but are your interactions with others lately actually serving your highest good? Stop wasting your time on sub-par connections and make space for authenticity.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Whether it’s your love life, work, or friendships, it’s important that you’re expending your precious energy on things that truly matter to you. Cut out the fluff and commit to your top priorities.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If someone asks your opinion today, don’t just give them a default answer. Who you are right now is different from who you were yesterday, so be honest and speak from the present moment.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) When you can be honest about the tangled stuff beneath the surface, everything on the outside gets a little easier to handle, too. Don’t hide from the truth today.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re learning what works for you in relationships and what doesn’t, and your needs are suddenly crystal-clear today. It’s OK if you need to make some adjustments to better align with your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, March 22, 2025. Listen to your heart and tweak your schedule accordingly. Time is precious, and you shouldn’t waste a minute on things that don’t really matter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Everyone’s tastes are continually changing and evolving, and today is the perfect time to check in with your heart about what you want right now. Perhaps it’s time to start exploring new interests.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Sometimes you have to get back to your roots in order to fully appreciate what’s happening in the present. Reconnect with what really matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Silence is golden sometimes. Think before you speak today, and take time to discern between what feels like necessary information versus TMI.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Material things can bring lots of comfort and joy, but if it’s an emotional void you’re looking to fill, that may not do the trick. Find ways to soothe your soul on a more spiritual level today.