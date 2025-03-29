Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, March 29

It’s a monumental weekend in the stars. Today kicks off with a powerful solar eclipse and new moon in trailblazing Aries. This will be the last eclipse in this fire sign until 2032, so this lunation serves as the empowering cherry on top of a two-year-long eclipse cycle that’s taught all zodiac signs to embrace their independence. Are you up for the challenge?

In the evening, Mercury retrogrades back into whimsical Pisces and immediately joins forces with illusive Neptune, casting an additional layer of mental fog over this already-dizzying backspin.

Between this hazy conjunction and the intensity of the eclipse, tonight is best spent laying low, going to bed early, or casually doing something creative instead of trying to be productive.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You can trust yourself more than you ever have before, so start acting like it. If life throws you lemons, forget the stand — it’s time to start an entire lemonade empire.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Just because your logical mind isn’t sure of something yet doesn’t mean the answer isn’t clear. When you turn off the outside noise and listen to your intuition, what does it say?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) People look up to you more than you realize, so stop second-guessing all the magic you have to offer and honor your truth today. You’re a leader, not a follower.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You know where your talents lie, and there’s no reason to downplay your brilliance. Challenge yourself to show off your magic today, even if that means stepping outside your comfort zone.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your perspective is yours and yours alone, so don’t give into the pressure of groupthink today. Your beliefs are a reflection of your one-of-a-kind heart.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Vulnerability is nothing to be scared of, especially when you’ve set safe boundaries. Protect your heart with the goal of being able to open it further someday.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Relationships are a two-way street, so don’t fall into the habit of always giving and never taking. Find ways to balance out the energy you share with the people around you today.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, March 29, 2025. Do something today that gets you excited for all that lies ahead. You deserve to prioritize your happiness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your creativity needs an outlet, so stop keeping it bottled up inside. How can you take all that inspiration and share it with the world around you?

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Facing the past can be hard, but when you realize you’ve already lived through it, you might start feeling a little less intimidated. Learn from your mistakes and watch yourself blossom.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If you’ve got ideas and opinions swirling around your head today, challenge yourself to share them out loud. You never know who needs to hear what you have to say.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Money can be stressful, but you have the power to take charge of your situation and create the life you want. Step up to the challenge and practice an abundance mindset today.