Chatty Mercury hits steady-footed Taurus today, giving communication a grounded and sensible vibe that’ll bode well for practical planning and sound advice-giving over the next couple weeks. Just don’t try kicking off the morning with any make-or-break conversations or consequential decisions, as the moon will be void-of-course until the afternoon. This makes the first half of the day much better suited for low-stakes activities and generally lazing about.

The moon dives into deep and dark Scorpio later on, casting a moody and mysterious mist over the evening. Keep things chill and try to avoid any hot-button issues. Sometimes it’s better to play your cards close to your chest rather than wearing your heart on your sleeve. Embrace your enigmatic side.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Sweeping issues under the rug isn’t what you want, but knowing when to table something and when to prod at it is another. Save the heavier talks for another day.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’ve got lots to accomplish right now, but there’s no need to rush anything to the finish line. Seek perspectives from people you love before you make any major moves.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If making plans today sounds like pushing a boulder up a hill, then keep things easy-breezy instead. You don’t have to prove your productivity to anyone.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) If inspiration is running low, take the pressure off yourself and give your creativity some room to breathe. An afternoon of daydreaming can work wonders.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Sometimes silence speaks louder than words ever could. Know when to share what’s on your heart and when to hold your tongue in quiet observation.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Don’t worry too much about the logistics of your plans today. Creative energy is flowing, so channel it into picking up on the inspiration that’s all around you.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If something is meant to be for you today, you’ll know it. Don’t try to force anything into being that makes you feel like you’re swimming upstream.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, May 10, 2025. A little bit of self-reflection time can go a long way. Give yourself space to get in touch with yourself without the outside influence of anyone else’s opinions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your friends aren’t always going to be on the same page as you, but that doesn’t mean time together isn’t valuable. Sometimes the most fun hang-outs are the aimless ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your ambition is a gift, but balancing career goals with social connection is necessary. Take the pressure off your work plans and enjoy time with friends instead.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) There’s no need to give up on your dreams. You can keep your loftier aspirations simmering on the back burner while you manage your current responsibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Everyone’s got baggage, so stop being ashamed of the secrets or fears that are shoved under your bed. There’s no such thing as “normal,” so ditch that expectation today.