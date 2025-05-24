Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, May 24

Take things slow this morning, as the void-of-course moon renders most endeavors less fruitful than they’d usually be. Save anything high-stakes for later. Once this luminary enters down-to-earth Taurus, productivity will boost, and you may even have some brilliant ideas strike you out of nowhere. Stay open to out-of-the-box conversations and unexpected connections.

The evening brings one of the most anticipated cosmic shifts of the year, as tough-love planet Saturn enters headstrong Aries for the first time in nearly three decades. This kicks off two and a half years of character-building life lessons that’ll teach everyone to be more responsible and independent. Stay grounded as you embrace the shifts.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t rely on anyone else to catch you if you fall today. You’re more than capable of providing yourself with everything you need right now to feel secure. Step into your power.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Sometimes growth is obvious; other times it’s so subtle that one day you realize you’ve been completely transformed without ever noticing a shift. How are you different today?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A little time alone can show you a lot about what you need from the other people in your life. Take a break from outside stimulation today and reflect on who you’re sharing your energy with.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Pay attention to the people floating around your greater orbit today. You never know when the chance to network with someone important will float in your direction.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s normal to question your path and wonder if what you’re doing is truly right for you. Remember that it’s never too late to learn something new and change course.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Let your hunger for knowledge and thirst for new experiences guide you toward some unexpected adventures today. It’s time to spread your wings and fly.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Feelings bring people together, but you have to pair that emotion with commitment in order to make something last. How can you show up in your relationships more intentionally today?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) It’s important to dot your Is and cross your Ts before you pull anyone else into your current plans or projects. Iron out the details first so that your vision doesn’t get distorted later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You may be booked and busy, but don’t forget to stoke your passions. How can you build more space for excitement and creativity today?

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Sometimes romance ignites like a wildfire, but other times it’s more like a slow-burning flame. Embrace its warm and hypnotic energy today, however it decides to show up for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Relationships from the past could come floating back into your consciousness today. Maybe it’s time to be a bigger person and extend an olive branch in their direction.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You need to be present in your mind and body today. Turn down the volume on the mental chatter and zoom in on what’s actually happening around you.