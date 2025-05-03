Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, May 3

The moon kicks off the weekend with flare by zooming into flashy and fun-loving Leo, putting everyone in a more gregarious and outgoing mood. The early part of the day douses relationships with sweetness and emotional connection, and is also ripe for channeling your feelings into creativity. Let your imagination flow.

Power struggles could flare during the afternoon thanks to a lunar face-off with extremism-loving Pluto, but if you can channel that intensity into art or romance, you’ll see good results. Enjoy a late-night energy burst and have some fun this evening.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) It’s OK if not everyone around you sees your vision. If you stick to what’s true to you and let your passion guide you, the right people will pick up what you’re putting down.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Don’t let work stress steal your weekend sunshine. If worried thoughts start to carry you away, check yourself. Enjoy some totally unproductive downtime — astrologer’s orders.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Sometimes, ambition can wallop you, making you feel like you need to do a million things at once to get ahead. Don’t be fooled! One step at a time is your best bet.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’ve got everything you need to succeed right now, so don’t let jealousy or competitiveness creep in and throw a wrench in your plans. Rise above your insecurities.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Relationships are challenging, but they can also bring you perspectives and experiences that you’d never have otherwise. Learn from your differences with others today.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) When your batteries are in need of a charge, there’s no point in continually trying to burn up your fuel. Give your responsibilities a break and get some rest.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Being surrounded by people can be an isolating and lonely experience if you’re lacking true connection. How can you bring more authenticity to your social interactions today?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, May 3, 2025. What’s that nagging feeling in your heart that comes up when you’re focused on your worldlier ambitions? Instead of ignoring it, find a way to bridge the gap.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It might feel like you keep running into distractions on today’s quest, but what if those are actually helpful tools in disguise? Embrace the mess instead of letting it get to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Sometimes all you need is a day to fully simmer in your feelings, but life might get in the way of that today. Instead of burying your emotions, keep them at arm’s reach so you can pick them back up later.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The need to be in control could cloud your judgment today, so keep that in mind if touchy feelings start to flare. Don’t mistake your teammates for your competitors.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’ve got things to do today, but there may be something keeping you from diving into your to-do list. Give yourself some grace, as no one’s capable of being productive every day.