Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 1

Happy November! Whether you’re nursing a Halloween hangover or ready to begin a brand new month, today’s astrology promises plenty of chill. The moon spends all day in sensitive and imaginative Pisces, putting everyone in a dreamy and fantastical mood. It’s a great vibe for doing something creative, having heart-to-hearts with people you love, losing yourself in a playlist, or simply laying around and relishing in the ocean of your emotions.

It’s a peaceful ride for the moon today, too, as it won’t connect with a single planet until tomorrow — meaning all’s quiet on the cosmic front ‘til then. Enjoy the laid-back energy of the day and let yourself get lost in the haze of it all.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Take a little disco nap and dream a little dream. Sometimes it’s nice to detach from reality for a minute and explore the technicolor world inside your head instead.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) There’s a reason fish like to swim in schools — sometimes it’s fun to simply be one with the collective. Find a crowd to get lost in today and let your mind roam free.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your work is more than just a paycheck — it’s how you spend a good chunk of your time. How can you make your professional life a little more meaningful, even if you don’t feel super connected to it?

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The world is your oyster, so go find some pearls. Instead of hitting up your usual haunts, stray from the beaten path and explore people, places, or perspectives that feel fresh and new.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Sometimes the invisible things are the most beautiful of all. Read between the lines today and revel in all the unspoken magic that exists between you and everything around you.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Being in the company of someone you love — or even just someone you like — can turn a whole day around. Show some appreciation for the people who are doing life with you.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) What does self care look like for you right now? Whether you’re feeling bed-rot and meal deliveries or green juice and yoga class, treat yourself to your spirit’s desires.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, November 1, 2025. Some days inspiration comes knocking at your door, and today is one of them. The breeze smells better and the sunset looks brighter when you feel like you’re in sync with the universe.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your inner child wants some playtime today, so do something to nurture that nostalgic little soul within. Play dress-up, eat some candy, or watch a favorite flick from childhood.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Forget about what’s practical and let your mind wander into mystical territory today. Speak in poetry and listen for synchronicities — you’ll be surprised by how much you learn.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Let your body tell you exactly what it’s in the mood for today. A little bit of indulgence never hurt anyone, so if something feels good, there’s no reason to avoid it.