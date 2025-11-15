Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 15

Mercury may be retrograde, but this is still a perfect weekend to find your footing ahead of the upcoming holiday. During the wee hours of the morning, the moon enters Libra — the zodiac’s harmony seeker — allowing everyone to see other people’s perspectives a little more easily. Communication gets a boost, making the first half of the day great for important conversations or lighthearted yaps alike.

An afternoon energy blast carries you into the evening with sparks of excitement, thanks to a lunar trine with motivated planet Mars. Do something social and take advantage of this passionate fuel-up.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) It’s easy to take loved ones for granted sometimes, so combat the complacency with some extra effort. Take time to listen to other people’s perspectives and put yourself in their shoes.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your day-to-day responsibilities are important, but it’s equally as vital to honor the responsibilities you have to care for yourself. Hold yourself accountable when it comes to showing up for your own needs.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Romance is everywhere you turn today, so if you have some mushy or sentimental feelings about someone, now’s the time to let ‘em spill. Opening up about your passion can lead to something special.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your home is your sanctuary, but it’s also a place for structure. Do your daily routines with intention and care.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Is there anything better than flirting your way through the day? Whether you’re studying at the local coffee shop or partying it up, bat your lashes and be more playful in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You know what’s best for your bank account, but your inner circle might have some helpful tips, too. Open up to someone you trust if you need a second opinion about a financial issue.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’ve got a lot to say, so why not start talking or journaling it out? You’re full of juicy secrets, and perhaps it’s time to share some with the world.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, November 15, 2025. You might find yourself deeply drawn to something today, but not really know why. Sometimes your physical or mental self knows what you want before your mind does.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) How others perceive you shouldn’t matter, but it sure does feel good when your friends see you for who you are. Your authenticity may be too much for some people, but the right ones will catch your vibe.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Your career may be moving along, but does your current trajectory align with your spirit? Think of ways to bring a little more heart and soul into your work, and your success will feel even sweeter as a result.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Every new person you meet and new experience you have feels like its own a magical adventure today. Go frolic.