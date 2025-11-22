Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 22

Happy Sagittarius season! The sun entered this fun-loving and free-spirited fire sign last night, and the moon is here for most of the day too. The cosmic tides are beginning to shift, and energy should start feeling a little bit lighter.

The afternoon could bring about some emotional frustrations, but look at challenging feelings as fortunate opportunities for growth instead of running from them in fear.

Communication-forward Mercury is still retrograding, but it’s making a gorgeous grand trine with committed Saturn and abundance-loving Jupiter today, allowing you to see your longer-term plans from a fresh perspective. Approach conversations and ideas with equal parts pragmatism and open-heartedness.

You’ll feel much more level-headed by the end of the night, when the moon enters grounding Capricorn.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) After being submerged in the depths of your feelings for a while, it feels like you can finally breathe again. Exciting adventures await, so get out of your head and into the world.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Is there any topic more complex and fascinating than your own feelings? You contain multitudes, so spend some time exploring all the beautifully complicated emotions that make you who you are.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) There’s freedom in being alone, but life is even more enjoyable when you find friends who won't try to clip your wings. Appreciate those who challenge your ideas while supporting your individuality.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Develop new systems for staying on top of responsibilities — whether that means checking off your to-do list with gold star stickers or picking out a new 2026 planner. Find what works for you.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If you’re struck with a brilliant idea, act on it while your passion is still fresh. Your creativity is endless, but results are best when your mind is electric.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You can do a lot of exploration from the comfort of your couch. Surf down memory lane and do something nostalgic to trigger thoughts from yester-year.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Not all information is good information, but you never know which bits will help something click. If you keep your ear to the ground, you might learn something that totally changes your perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, November 22, 2025. There’s comfort in your usual routine, but there are also plenty of luxuriously delightful treats to be found outside of that. Add some extra indulgences to your day, just because.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It’s time to revive your spirit and tap into the happy-go-lucky magic at your core. Shake off whatever seasonal blues have been bringing you down and do something that reminds you how magical you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you find yourself craving some alone time today, honor that desire. Your subconscious has some deep-rooted feelings to process that may not have come up to the surface just yet.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Connections are being made left and right, and you may very well network your way into an impressively beneficial situation. Flex your one-of-a-kind coolness and secure the bag.