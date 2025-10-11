Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, October 11

The moon is in clever and quick-thinking Gemini today, putting a pep in everyone’s step. The sun and moon connect in a magical dance in the early morning, and together these two luminaries cast a cheerful and outgoing glow over the day ahead. Be confident in your social powers and find the joy in human connection.

Beware of some emotional squabbles around dinnertime though, as the moon will lock into a tense T-square with stern Saturn and relationship-oriented Venus, which are opposing each other. Seeing eye-to-eye with others could prove challenging now, so your best bet is to find a middle ground. There are many sides to every story. Embrace the multifaceted nature of all things.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You can have strong opinions, but it’s not your job to convince people to agree with you. Life is more peaceful when you accept that everyone sees the world in their own way.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Stay grounded in your values and pay attention to your moral compass. It will always lead you in the right direction, even when you’re surrounded by outside influences.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your feelings are bubbling up to the surface, putting on a beautiful show. Remember that no one has the jurisdiction to govern the seas of your soul but you.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It’s easy to get caught up in everything happening around you, but what’s going on in your internal world? Dig deep and examine your heart from the inside out.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Sometimes it’s fun to become an anonymous face in the crowd. Go somewhere where you won’t be recognized and see what pieces of your identity decide to come forward.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) It can be difficult to focus on work when your heart is being pulled in so many directions. How can you separate your personal life from your career so you can get ahead?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Forget about the stressors bogging you down and treat yourself to an adventure instead. Getting out of your comfort zone will open up all sorts of new doors of opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you need to clear out some creative blockages, start by tidying up any messes in your heart. Getting rid of energetic gunk will open up your inspiration channels.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The people who love you only want the best for you, but that doesn’t mean their advice is always right. Listen to your loved ones, but trust your own gut.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Maybe it’s time you gave your loftiest goals a chance. Carve time out of your schedule to pursue a long-held dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The quickest road to freedom is being radically honest with yourself. Face your deepest, darkest truths and feelings and watch as the world turns technicolor.