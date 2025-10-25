Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, October 25

The moon is in free-spirited Sagittarius all day, and it lights up everyone’s sense of wanderlust and desire to explore the world around them. Find any excuse to celebrate, whether that’s an early Halloween party or simply the fact that it’s Saturday.

However, today has the potential to be just as productive as it is party-hardy. Throughout the late afternoon, intellectual planet Mercury will harmonize with hardworking Saturn, giving everyone plenty of mental stamina and helping to facilitate the creation of long-term plans. Whatever you put your mind to now has the potential to go strong for a long time to come, so focus your energy on projects that matter. You’ll be surprised by how much you can achieve in a short amount of time.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your philosophies on life are always subject to change. Open your ears, mind, and heart to new information and you’ll be amazed by the epiphanies that come as a result.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Boundaries don’t have to be harsh — it’s very possible to set them with love. Being open about your needs is actually a way of showing respect to the people you love.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Loosen your grip on those around you and watch the way your relationships blossom. Just like flowers, people need space to spread their roots and grow to their full potential.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your to-do list is no match for your motivation levels today, so get ready to knock things out like bowling pins. Put your mind toward a goal and you’re likely to hit a strike.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Creative ideas can float in and out of your consciousness, but some bolts of inspiration have more lasting power than others. If you’re hit with a visionary spark, don’t let it die out.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your own life experiences can be some of the greatest teachers you’ll ever find. Dig through your mental and emotional archives and make sure you’re not overlooking a big lesson.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Try to do more listening than talking today. The people and experiences you encounter might have some valuable insights that’ll shed new light on your circumstances.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, October 25, 2025. You’ve got a clear-cut moral compass, but that doesn’t mean you can’t evolve into new ways of seeing the world. Focus on what feels right today instead of acting out of habit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your inner light is shining through to the outside world, so don’t let anyone dim it. The people who can handle your radiance will stay close, and the haters will fade away.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you put true faith in your intuition right now, you’ll find that it’s unlikely to steer you wrong. Developing a stronger spidey sense requires you to practice by trusting it more often.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When you know who you are and what you stand for, it’s possible to feel at home even when you’re in the middle of a crowd. Trust yourself to share your authenticity with whoever crosses your path.