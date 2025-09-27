Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, September 27

Happy weekend! After a week filled with cosmic tension, today’s astrology offers a relatively chill reprieve from the drama. The moon is in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius — a fun-loving fire sign that likes to turn anything and everything into a celebration. Chase some rainbows and indulge your wanderlust by exploring something new.

A lunar squabble with relationship planet Venus could stir up a little discord between you and a loved one midday, but an open-minded approach and a willingness to see the other person’s perspective will be all the solution you need. Everything is a learning experience, and today you’re soaking it all up like a sponge.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Turn down a road you wouldn’t normally drive or call up an acquaintance you wouldn’t normally reach out to. A little bit of whimsy can go a long way.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You have a tendency to hold onto things tightly, whether it’s an object or a long-standing grudge. Loosen up your grip on some of that baggage today — at least the emotional kind.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Relationships require freedom, and freedom requires trust, so make sure you’re not missing any links in this chain. Ask for the space you need to thrive and be willing to give it in return.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Give yourself a break from your usual routine and be more spontaneous instead. Go ahead and sleep through your morning alarm or eat dinner at midnight if you want to.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If you’re feeling it, don’t overthink it. Life’s too short not to give your crush that cheeky compliment or send that racy text to your significant other.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Miscommunications in your home life could be frustrating in the moment, but you have the power to keep things from getting out of whack. Find a balance and stay there.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re making connections everywhere you turn today and synchronicity is on your side. Look for clues that you’re on the right path. (Spoiler alert: You always are.)

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, September 27, 2025. Money comes and money goes, so don’t be too hard on yourself if you splurge a little. Trust that you have what it takes to buckle down and refill the pot before your next spending spree.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — unless the universe is beckoning you out of your self-imposed shell to make some changes. Then you can make all the emotional improvements you’d like.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you don’t feel like you have all the information necessary to move forward on something, try leaning into your intuition instead. Sometimes your gut knows the answer before your head does.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’ve got friends in high places, low places, and all the places in between. Spend some time fostering a few of those connections. You never know when they might come in handy.