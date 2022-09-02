Fall has a way of amplifying the full moon’s elegance. And the ethereal September 2022 full Harvest moon, which arrives on Sept. 10 at 5:59 a.m. EST (8:59 a.m. PST), is illuminating your wildest hopes and dreams. Generally, full moons herald high energy, sensitive emotions, and overall intensity. But September’s full Harvest moon is like summer’s final sendoff as we welcome autumn with the fall equinox on Sept. 22. Since La Luna is moving into visionary Pisces, this lunation is prompting you to let go of your inhibitions and allow your fantasies to culminate under the full moon — so you’ll want to try these September 2022 full moon manifestation rituals.

Manifestation is the practice of bringing your dreams to life through the belief that you’re presently living the life you want. And using the full moon energy not only helps you understand what your desires are, but it helps strengthen your manifestations, too. The September 2022 full Harvest moon refers to the lunation closest to the fall equinox, according to the Farmer’s almanac. In the same way, September’s full moon provides the spiritual foresight to delve deep into your shadow selves and understand your desires so you can manifest beyond your imagination. Considering full moons open up your emotional floodgates and shed light on your deepest needs and desires, September’s full Harvest moon in spiritual Pisces marks a powerful time to confront your emotions, reclaim your spirituality, and follow your bliss.

“Being under the sign of Pisces, this Harvest moon allows us to gain a perceptiveness of the world around us and insights that we may not have previously been aware of,” Kiley Mann, witch and author of The Witch of the Woods, tells Bustle. “Manifesting under this moon can allow us to open up to ideas of fruition we may not have even thought were possible before.”

It’s important to note that while full moons are great for manifesting, there’s an intense transit on Sept. 9 that you should consider before actually taking action on your goals. Enter: Mercury retrograde in the diplomatic air sign Libra. “We might see uprooting in certain areas of relationships and general social contracts,” says Mann. “Using this Pisces moon energy to identify what needs to be balanced before it goes unbalanced is a great way to set your manifestations up for success.”

Keep reading for September 2022 full Harvest moon manifestation ideas.

1. Practice Gratitude

Having an attitude of gratitude is a must when you’re practicing manifestation. It’s a way to let the universe know you acknowledge the manifestations that you’ve received and that you’re ready to receive more. “Even if these manifestations have not come true quite yet, it’s still wonderfully powerful to thank the universe for its efforts towards what you have previously manifested,” says Mann.

This can look like thanking the moon, focusing on your grateful thoughts, writing down what you’re appreciative for, or speaking out your gratitude.

2. Ground Yourself Spiritually

Pisces rules all things supernatural, making this lunation a great opportunity to bridge the material world to the spiritual world. This period is all about checking in on your subconscious, and Mann recommends getting connected in nature to honor the full moon.

“Whether I stand [outside], lie on the grass, or simply touch a flower, I am gaining a connection with both the physical and spiritual world, allowing balance to flow easily within me.” It helps to use the element of the zodiac sign in which the moon is stationed in. You can stay on theme with the water sign by wading in the pool or the ocean.

3. Leave An Offering

In many religious and spiritual practices, leaving an offering is a way to honor your ancestors and spirit guides. But you don’t need to subscribe to a certain religion and it doesn’t need to be an extravagant event.

“An offering is all about the intent, and the pureness of your will behind it,” says Mann. “This can be as simple as a bundle of flowers picked from the garden, [leaving out] a freshly baked slice of pie you made that evening, or even going outside and saying thank you to the moon.” If you want to get into the spirit of Pisces, you can leave a bowl of water on your porch or altar as you express your gratitude.

4. Write A Thank You Note

You can’t complete a manifestation ritual without a proper sendoff. Mann recommends writing a letter to the universe, mentioning the manifestations that have come true and the ones that haven’t (yet!). Speak about the manifestations as if they’ve happened and how they’ve impacted your life. “After I’ve finished this note to the universe, I place it under my pillow, and focus on what I wrote as I drift off to sleep,” Mann says. “Keeping track of your written manifestations is a great way to see progress in ways we may not notice at first.” It’s also a way to keep you inspired and motivated while also keeping you in a state of gratitude.