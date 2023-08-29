Here's Your September Horoscope

It’s been a slow retrograde summer, but that’s winding down. September offers us a glimpse of clarity and a transformation of our priorities. Romantic Venus leads the way, turning direct on Sept. 3. If you’re dating, you’ll develop a greater understanding of your values and desires, as well as a sharper awareness of your needs in a relationship. On Sept. 4, Jupiter serves up a major review of your manifestations when it begins its retreat through materialistic Taurus. This is a powerful moment for you to explore how your beliefs may have hardened into undeniable truths and interfered with your ability to keep an open mind.

On Sept. 14, the new moon in responsible Virgo will help you set plans in motion and settle into a productive routine. Leave room for the unexpected in your planning, as sudden breakthroughs will steer you in a new direction. As Mercury stabilizes on Sept. 15, bringing an end to its pesky retrograde, you’ll have more faith in your ability to get things done without micromanaging the process and overthinking about potential errors.

Thankfully, harmonious Libra season arrives on Sept. 23 to soothe this month’s critical energy and restore your inner balance. Ease up your workload with lighter socializing and carefree flirting, and monitor your people-pleasing tendencies. The powerful Aries full moon brings the month to a dramatic end on Sept. 29, firing you up to take a risk and make the most of your circumstances. As long as you’re able to keep your aggravation and impulses under control, there’s no better time to rise up to face challenges with energy and confidence.

Happy birthday, Libra!

When is your next big paycheck coming, Aries? Zooming out to consider the bigger picture of your goals will help you get laser-focused on your next steps. Once Mercury retrograde ends on Sept. 15, you won’t be so caught up in your work or oblivious to other areas of your life, allowing you to give more attention to your loved ones who have been vying for your attention. Listen to them instead of assuming you know what’s best.

Deep, philosophical reflections will inspire you to realign with a new vision. Rediscover your purpose by tuning into what motivates you and what hopes you have for the future. The new moon in Virgo on Sept. 14 powers up your dating life, calling you to explore new romantic prospects. Welcome new people into your life who are enthusiastic about taking care of you for a change.

As you learn to make better judgment calls, you’ll soothe patterns of stress and insecurity surrounding your financial circumstances and cultivate more trust in yourself. Be honest about what worries you; you cannot heal a fear that you’re denying. Flirtatious Libra season is here to lighten the mood, encouraging you to find joy in dating and expressing yourself creatively. However, you must resist your impulse to cause a scene when leaving a social group that you no longer feel connected to. Endings don’t have to bring drama, Gemini.

While pursuing your ambitions, you may have realized your feelings toward the end goal have changed. Thankfully, this month is here to help you regain perspective around your dreams. Consider whether you’re manifesting true happiness or temporary pleasures. Are you satisfied today with your past accomplishments? As the Sun moves through Libra, heralding the latter half of the month, you’ll find yourself well-positioned to take a bold step into the spotlight. Embrace your leadership potential.

The praise and recognition you’re looking for are well-deserved, but do you equally value your self-love? Impressing yourself with your diligent efforts is what matters most, Leo. As the grounded Virgo new moon ushers in new beginnings, you’re setting plans in motion that will lead to tremendous success, so long as you stay open to opportunities and focus on the principles that drive you. Keep your eye on the future. New adventures may be around the corner.

A huge transformation of your perspective will highlight where your beliefs and opinions have become too rigid. Ease the tension in your body and mind by remaining open to new knowledge and inspiration. When the new moon in your zodiac sign rolls around on Sept. 14, you’ll be presented with a powerful opportunity to hit the reset button. Improve your self-esteem by identifying negative self-talk and counteracting it with uplifting affirmations.

You’re tasked with breaking free from unconscious patterns of self-criticism this month. Notice what impact your inner monologue has over you — is it empowering? Or does it cause you to doubt yourself and question your worth? As your self-awareness expands, so will your understanding of your beliefs around intimacy. If you’ve held back and shown a reluctance to open up to others on a deeper level, consider whether this pattern exists solely within your relationships or if you also struggle to affirm your own feelings and desires.

As you hone in on the principles that serve as the foundation of your relationships, you’ll cultivate more appreciation for the connections in your life. You have so many beautiful ones already. With this in mind, be selective about new people who enter your circle, as your quality friendships will make your shallow connections stand out. Finding the right balance between time spent with loved ones and in peaceful solitude will teach you mindfulness — living in the moment without wishing you were elsewhere.

Have you spent enough time giving back and nurturing your relationships with your coworkers? Helping others to meet their responsibilities and produce high-quality work will enhance your group endeavors and lead to unexpected career opportunities or glowing recommendations that propel you toward success. With a clearer vision of the new ambitions you’re working toward, you’ll feel happier and excited knowing that your wildest dreams are falling into place.

Restore your faith in love, Capricorn. You’re about to embark on a new journey of discovery in which you’ll cultivate a stronger belief that your dream partner is out there. Your desire to achieve will increase this September, and thankfully, so will your reputation of being hardworking and likable. You must develop your leadership skills by being calm and understanding; making too many demands could aggravate people.

Acknowledge how much you’ve grown by reflecting on how your worldview and spiritual beliefs have evolved as you’ve matured. This increased understanding of your own journey will inspire you to empathize with people who see the world through a different lens. As you overcome your instinct to judge others, you’ll feel more empowered to persuade them by leading by example. Embody your morals and speak your truth.

Pisces, has materialism and competition distracted you from the bigger picture of what truly matters in life? As Jupiter retrograde expands your mind, you’ll develop a new point of view of what money and possessions mean to you. When you review your values1, pay attention to your loved ones who may be quietly calling out for support. Huge opportunities to deepen the intimacy between you and your significant other will emerge through joint projects and errands you can complete together.