Here's How September's Full Harvest Moon Affects Your Zodiac Sign

What sparkles and summons intense emotions? The full moon. At 5:58 a.m. ET (2:58 a.m. PT) on Sept. 29, 2023, the full Harvest moon rises in impulsive Aries. Expect it to test your patience with your relationships.

When it comes to the lunar cycle, the full moon is the climax, prompting us to finalize the last bit of our work or creative projects and part ways with unwanted energy. But it’s also an emotionally active time, so be prepared to face with your inner angsty teenager as la luna travels through the feisty fire sign. Since this full moon sits on the Libra/Aries axis, the impact of our closest connections will come to light.

“The September full moon in Aries has a strong karmic energy connected to relationship matters,” says astrologer Tamerri Ater. “The theme is our own emotional needs versus the identity of others.”

Aries encourages us to blaze our own path and take risks in the quest to manifest our dreams. However, it tends to act now and only consider the consequences later. Per Ater, it’s best not to make hasty decisions when it comes to romantic or financial matters. That’s because Venus is making a positive aspect to the moon’s north node and chiron. “This can bring karmic events that will help us heal from the past, which is reinforced by Mars, ruler of Aries sitting next to the south Node,” Ater says.

This lunation typically falls during a fruitful season for farming, so it’s known as the Harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Read on to find out how the September full Harvest moon affects your zodiac sign and how to fully embrace Aries’ competitive nature.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s time to evaluate your personal connections, Aries, specifically in terms of whether they’re serving your personal fulfillment. The differences that you have with your inner circle will come to light. “Sever toxic ties if you need to, but be diplomatic,” Ater says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your deep well of emotions is on full display right now, Taurus. Expect the things you’ve been repressing to manifest in a way that’s impossible to ignore. While you shouldn’t make any hasty changes yet, take this powerful moment as an opportunity for increased self-awareness. “In the weeks following the full moon, you’ll be motivated to make practical changes in your everyday life that bring `more emotional fulfillment,” Ater says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This full moon will highlight the cracks in your relationships, Gemini, but trust the stars are doing you a favor by showing you other people’s true colors. “Someone you are supposed to meet through friends or a networking group may show up out of the blue, or someone may leave your social circle,” Ater says. Stay the course and avoid taking negative changes personally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Feeling burnt out, Cancer? This full moon is about creating boundaries between your work and home life. “It’s probably time to make some adjustments in both areas so they can better support each other,” Ater says. If you’ve been on overdrive, this might be a good time to take a step back. What changes can you make to allow yourself some R&R?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Prepare to follow your curiosity down interesting roads, Leo! This full Harvest moon is helping you spearhead bright ideas that may come out of the strangest rabbit holes. “The information you take in during this time via all media channels — books, television, social networking — may bring a major intellectual shift for you,” Ater says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The full Harvest moon may signal major shifts for your wallet, Virgo. “If you’ve been making impulsive financial decisions based on how you feel day to day, it’s time for a change,” Ater says. Strap on your earth-sign diligence and get to work on building wealth, whatever that looks like to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Are you sacrificing more than you can need to, Libra? Well, the full Harvest moon is highlighting the imbalances that may be hindering your relationships. Per Ater, “It may be time for you to take your power back in a relationship and put yourself first.” It’s not being selfish to give yourself proper nourishment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by the mundane, Scorpio, this is your moment to assess your overall wellbeing. Let high-octane Aries energygive you the strength to break a few bad habits and prioritize healthy ones instead. “A change to your daily work environment may bring deeper fulfillment in the long run,” Ater says. “Don’t be afraid of change.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sensual Aries energy is illuminating the necessity of pleasure, Sagittarius! Indulge in romance and creativity. “Taking up a new hobby where you’re connected with a new group of people could bring more joy,” Ater says. To celebrate this energetic full moon, lean on meaningful friendships (or passionate lovers).

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The line between your hobbies and your domestic life may come to a head, Capricorn. While stepping away from a project may disrupt your state of flow, rest is important. “You may need to balance your energy better so the other areas of your life are not neglected,” Ater says. In the long run, this is how you’ll thrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Prepare to offer guidance, Aquarius. Someone in your immediate circle, like a sibling or neighbor, may need your help. While you lend a hand, don’t forget to stay attuned to your own inner life. An emotional epiphany may lead to life-altering changes. “Whatever happens will bring mental clarity to your overall life path,” Ater says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Are you equating wealth with your self-esteem, Pisces? No matter how you feel about your financial standing, this is a good time to assess much importance you attach to material matters. “Lean on others for advice or partnership,” Ater says. “Or it may be time to sever ties with someone holding you back financially.”

Source:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of wellness brand Gift of the Nile