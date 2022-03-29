Your Ultimate Spring Shopping Guide

By now, you’ve gotten used to rolling with those finicky punches the transitional season throws at you, wearing your puffer coat one day and your denim jacket the next. This back-and-forth continues, until — bam! — the warm weather officially enters the chat for the foreseeable future. Suddenly you forget what it feels like to freeze whenever you step foot outside. When that tangible change of seasons finally arrives, you’re ready to take things from zero (hibernation) to 100 (al fresco margaritas) real quick. To do so, you might want to stock up on some springtime essentials.

You know what that means: It’s prime time to pull out the lighter moisturizers, cropped pants, picnic blankets, and outdoor running shoes as you say good riddance to those heavy layers. Sure, you may own these things already, but you can also go on a nice little shopping excursion.

Bustle’s editors have got your bases covered with a roundup of spring’s buzziest and most noteworthy products for taking full advantage of everyone’s favorite season. Think: pop-culture-themed accessories for taking your hangouts outside; brighter makeup; breezy midi dresses; fitness gear that’ll make you want to sweat; and tech innovations that’ll boost your productivity game. Consider this your spring starter pack.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

No one wants to do a 12-step beauty routine when it’s finally nice outside. That’s where multitasking skin and makeup products come in: From antioxidant-spiked foundation to a color stick that does it all, behold the beauty staples that’ll allow you to get your glow on in a pinch so you can go outside already.

Skin Reset In A Bottle:

A Luxe Sunscreen:

Your MVP Makeup Product:

For Your Limbs’ Seasonal Debut:

A Foundation That Does More:

Your Skin Barrier-Protecting Hero:

A Lip Color That Won’t Melt:

Some people simply live for fashion. They’re the ones always telling their friends about the next season’s hottest trends, texting the group chat about sample sales, and DMing you noteworthy celeb outfits — and they’re also the ones who look forward to spring all year long. It is, after all, the one season where you get to basically dress like it’s summer without sweating through all your clothes. So go ahead and spark joy in your wardrobe with the must-have pieces, below.

A Classic White Midi Dress:

Modern (But Still Timeless) Frames:

A Bright Mini Bag:

A Pair Of Fashion-y Clogs:

These Sleek Trousers:

A Statement-Making Chain:

Just as the spring invites a wardrobe refresh, so, too, does it call for new gadgetry for your desk/gym bag/purse. True techies will appreciate the following innovations — from a self-cleaning water bottle to a sleep-tracking smart ring, these are the must-have high-tech items for a more motivated and productive spring.

This Hyper-Hygienic Water Bottle:

A Budget-Friendly Smartphone:

A Power Bank That’s As Fun As You Are:

All Of The Lights:

Astrological Relationship Advice:

One Ring To Rule Them All:

There are different occasions throughout the course of a year that call for a reset. But this spring is the most prime opportunity to zhuzh up your workout routine. Whether you’re a fitness noob or don’t want to look at a treadmill ever again, the wellness world is currently chock-full of supplements, technology, apps, and equipment that’ll allow your sweat sessions and self-care practice to truly blossom.

For A Pep In Your Step:

Your Mindfulness Trainer:

For Walking On Clouds:

Earbuds That Move With You:

For A Boost In Your Recovery Regimen:

Your Very Own Fitness Coach:

Everyone has that person in their lives — the one who won’t be satisfied with any old product, no matter how good or well-reviewed said product might be. For them, the value doesn’t come from the item itself; it’s about the connection, however superfluous, the item has to the object of their obsession. People who love pop culture — really, really love pop culture — are powerless against the allure of the celebrity endorsement, the TV show tie-in, the vague cinematic association. They long to wear their affiliations on their sleeves, to cherish physical manifestations of their beloved digital media. And for these silly little freaks, Bustle has curated a list of covetable items. Go forth, and be cringe.

To Swaddle Yourself In Indie Cred:

An Aspirational Bucket Hat:

Have Yourself A Hot Dog Summer:

A T-Shirt That Tells It Like It Is:

Makeup Fit For A Duchess:

A History Of Your Favorite Genre:

An Accessory Bursting With Angst: