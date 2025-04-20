Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, April 20

Take advantage of the morning’s productive vibes, as the moon spends the first half of the day in industrious Capricorn. Today is a fabulous opportunity to charge ahead on your projects and goals. Some positive conversations and social connections could arise, too, so keep an open mind.

The moon enters cool Aquarius later in the day. To avoid sliding into cosmic squabbles, you may want to turn in early and get some rest before a fresh week.

Aries (March 21-April 19) How can you look beyond today’s mundane tasks and start focusing on a more magical tomorrow? Keep one foot in the present, but don’t forget about your power to change the future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Use today’s burst of productivity to get yourself prepared for a week of success. You know exactly how to get in fighting shape.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Get out of your head and into the world today. If you can overcome your mental blocks, you can find doorways to all sorts of new adventures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your rivers run deep today. Embrace the emotional currents flowing through every interaction. Honor your vulnerable side.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Pour some love into your partnerships today. Receiving support from the people you care about will charge your batteries more than anything else.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Creative sparks need fuel to sustain themselves, so tap into your reserves and see what you’ve got to give. Inspiration may be a renewable resource, but try not to let today’s go to waste.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) What does your inner child want today? Whether it’s the dopamine rush of a coloring book or the nostalgia of a Y2K playlist, do something to honor your original spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Making sure you feel grounded is always a good first step, no matter what the endeavor. Find the emotional safe space you can always return to if times get tough.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Connecting with others can be an instant perspective-shifter, so use your social time wisely today. Even casual chit-chat can be laden with wisdom if you’re willing to hear it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Map out your personal needs pyramid from bottom to top today and check off as many boxes as you can. How can you prioritize supporting yourself?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Things have been brewing beneath the surface. Today’s lightbulb moment will help all those hazy thoughts click into place. You’ll know when you’re ready to act.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Social time is just as important as solitude today, so balance them out. If you need time away to recharge your batteries, take it.