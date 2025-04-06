Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, April 6

In astrology, Sundays are ruled by the sun. Today, the solar system’s beloved center is offering a beautiful burst of luck, connection, and opportunity thanks to a sweet alignment with abundant planet Jupiter.

Additionally, the moon spends all day in flashy and fun-loving Leo — the sun’s sign of rulership — putting everyone in a warm and gregarious mood.

Love planet Venus and zealous planet Mars are locked in a gorgeous cosmic embrace today too, giving relationships a joyful spark and making romance feel especially passionate.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Luck is on your side today, and there’s a pot of gold out there with your name written all over it. Take a chance and chase the rainbow until you reach the end.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Make a list of all the little things you can do to love yourself today, then get to pampering. Consider it self-care Sunday and indulge in what feels good.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Say yes to socializing today, because a fateful meet-cute or chance conversation could open some magical doors to abundance. Keep an open mind and a hopeful heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Lean into luxury. Embrace every indulgence that comes your way today, because you deserve a little treat.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Shake off any Sunday scaries and get yourself out in the sunshine. The spotlight is calling your name, and you’ve got plenty of star power to show the world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You know exactly how to make the magic happen. Take your own game-changing advice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re not only the belle of the ball today, you’re also the glue that brought everyone together to party in the first place.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Doing what you love is a life hack for happiness, and it also allows your talents to shine for the world to see. It’s the perfect day to get into a flow state and create.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Epiphanies and revelations are lighting up your mind today, offering you a refreshing new perspective. In what ways does the world look different than it did before?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Boundaries are a beautiful thing. Honor yourself by filtering the energy that gets into your personal bubble.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Grab someone you love and go stir up a little trouble on the town. You’re overdue for some fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Get out and take a walk around town today. Getting your blood pumping will help your creative and spiritual energy flow more easily too.