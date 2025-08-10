Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, August 10

The moon is in dreamy and sensitive Pisces all day today, casting a rose-colored glow over everyone’s emotions and connections. It’s a beautiful time for channeling your creativity, enjoying poetry or music, or tapping into your spirituality.

The evening is bursting with luck and romance as the moon blows a big kiss to both love planet Venus and abundant planet Jupiter. Relationships will benefit from loads of added sweetness and sensuality, and you’ll likely feel more in touch with your feelings than usual. Stay up late to milk the goodness out of these harmonious cosmic connections.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ve got a whole other life playing out inside your head and heart, so press pause on the outside drama and tune into your intuition. Your inner self has plenty to say.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Is there anything more meaningful than community? Go out of your way to build new connections with the people around you — and perhaps offer a favor or two to build some karma.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your creativity is the gift that keeps on giving, so why limit it to your free time? Consider how you can add some flair and sparkle to your work by thinking outside the box.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you live your life right, you’ll always feel like a student of sorts. Seek out a new experience or a wise conversation that can show you something you haven’t yet seen.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Fear and desire sometimes tow a fine line, but you’re here to experience every bit of feeling. Don’t run from the touchy or taboo emotions that exist within your soul.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The urge to merge can be overwhelming, and it’s OK to give in once in a while. Lose yourself in the person that you love for a few minutes today, just for fun.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s easy to stick to a routine if a little fluidity is already baked in. Try to strike a balance between having a schedule and simply going with the flow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Inspiration is flowing through your veins right now, and you’ve got all the heart necessary to create something beautiful with it. Creativity is your key.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Home is where the heart is, so cuddle up wherever that is and get comfortable. If you know how to nurture yourself properly, you can make any place feel like a safe space.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s not easy to put your more esoteric feelings into words, but doing so can make you feel more connected to the people around you. Share your spiritual thoughts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money comes and goes, so don’t put too much emphasis on trying to keep so much of it in one place. Trust that the ebb and flow of your cash will serve you well.