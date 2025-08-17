Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, August 17

There was a ton of lunar activity influencing souls yesterday, but this sweet summer Sunday offers a calmer cosmic landscape. The moon in quizzical and quick-thinking Gemini is flying solo today and recovering from yesterday’s action, giving you a chance to do the same. Take time to process any feelings or breakthroughs that have come up over the past week. Get yourself organized so you can go into the week ahead feeling clear-minded and empowered.

An evening connection between mental Mercury and action-oriented Mars could stir up some exciting late-night ideas, so keep a journal next to your bed and jot down any thoughts that pop into your head as you’re falling asleep.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Romance is in the little things, whether it’s appreciating the beauty of a flower outside your window or doing a small favor for the person you love. Savor it all.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What can you do today that’ll make your future self feel good? Whether it’s catching up on house chores or just lounging in bed with takeout, give yourself a little gift.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Rest. Let the snow globe glitter settle. Whatever you choose to do today, trust that it will come with ease and joy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Some things aren’t meant to be known, but all the important information will arrive with time. Accept what’s outside of your control today and find some chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Never underestimate the power of community. Whether you need support or have some to spare, check in with your friends today and make the effort.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s plenty of advice floating around, and some of it might be quite useful. But at the end of the day, your gut will tell you everything you need to know.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your surroundings shape your perspective, so sometimes it’s useful to get outside the echo chamber. Zoom out and look at your circumstances more objectively.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Whatever’s hiding behind closed doors will inevitably make its way into full view. Dig through your proverbial attic and get rid of whatever you no longer need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The trick to shaping your ideas into something beautiful today is to bounce them off other people. Keep a malleable mindset and watch your thoughts take form.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Small steps lead to big breakthroughs, so there’s no need to bite off more than you can chew. Blend your smarts with intuition as you make your next moves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If there’s something or someone you love, don’t just sit around and hope for the best. Your heart is showing you the right path, so follow your instincts and take action.