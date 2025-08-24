Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, August 24

How are you feeling after yesterday’s new moon? The weekend kicked off with both a new lunar cycle and the start of Virgo season, so it might feel like you’ve woken up in a slightly different version of reality today. The sun is squabbling with unpredictable Uranus in the morning, so expect the unexpected and use your creativity to solve any sudden issues.

A few hours later, the moon will blow a sweet kiss to abundant planet Jupiter, bringing some warmth and soothing vibes to any emotional tension. Maintain some good cheer and optimism in the face of any curveballs today and you’ll do just fine.

Aries (March 21-April 19) An unexpected conversation could throw you off your game today, making it hard to focus on your responsibilities. Clear your mind and you’ll get back on track.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unforeseen costs could throw a wrench in your good time, but you’re creative enough to find a way through it. Gratitude will always attract more abundance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Just because something changes suddenly doesn’t mean it has to shake up your whole foundation. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and weather the winds.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Look out for Freudian slips today, as they might be worth analyzing. Your subconscious is creeping out into the open through whatever means possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your authenticity is your gift, so don’t let the status quo influence your values. Just because everybody else is doing something doesn’t mean it’s right for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Where do you see yourself in six months? The universe has a way of surprising even the most thorough of planners, so leave room for a twist today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) All the strange experiences you’ve had lately are finally beginning to crystallize into something that makes sense. Your heart will have the answer before your mind does.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A sudden change of heart can make it harder to relate to people, but a little vulnerability can bridge the gap. Seek connection, not isolation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Just because your partner in crime goes MIA for the day doesn’t mean the world stops spinning. Some journeys are best taken solo anyway.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Real-world responsibilities sure have a way of putting a damper on your fantasies, but it doesn’t have to be one or the other. Some dreams actually do come true.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Letting go of fear and shame is one of the quickest roads to joy. Treat yourself with the same compassion you’d give to a loved one.