Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, August 31

The moon continues partying its way through happy-go-lucky Sagittarius today, putting everyone in a more jovial mood. If anything can keep the Sunday scaries at bay, it’s the optimistic energy of the free-spirited fire sign. Let yourself look on the bright side.

There’s potential for some deeply healing conversations to take place today too, thanks to communicative Mercury making a sweet connection to the sensitive comet Chiron. If something’s been weighing on your heart, this is a productive moment to speak your truth and find some resolution. Talk your way through it.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Being vulnerable hurts sometimes, but bottling up your emotions ultimately feels even worse, right? Say what’s on your heart today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Reach out to people who make you feel at home. Whatever’s been weighing on you might suddenly feel lighter.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relationships can get complicated, but they don’t necessarily have to be. Remind yourself that at the core of every close bond, there should simply be love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Mounting responsibilities may be stressing you out, but solutions are on the way. If someone lends you a helping hand, don’t be afraid to take them up on the offer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There may be someone you haven’t seen eye-to-eye with lately, but you’ll be surprised at how quickly your perspective can shift. Keep an open mind and heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Spiritual knots are untangling today. Let your heart do the work without your mind interfering too much.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Surface-level friendships have the potential to be a lot deeper, but only if you’re willing to help take them there. Test the waters by opening up about what’s on your mind today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Things are falling into place. Let go of self-doubt and believe in your ability to create magic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The more you think outside the box and push your boundaries, the more the universe will reward you. There’s no limit to what you can do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Everyone’s got something troubling them, but right now you can trust the universe to take care of things for you. Even the deepest wounds will eventually heal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Love hurts sometimes, but honest communication can be like a salve to the soul. Free yourself by embracing the truth.