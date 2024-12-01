New month, fresh start. Rabbit rabbit, anyone? Today begins with a jovial new moon rising at exactly 1:21 a.m. ET, which sprinkles optimistic energy over the whole day. The luminaries have joined forces in the adventure-seeking sign of Sagittarius, making everyone hungrier for knowledge, wisdom, and experience.

There’s no shortage of inspiration today, but getting your goals off the ground will be easier said than done because the moon will clash with both over-the-top Jupiter and serious Saturn. But once the evening rolls around, ideas and conversations flow freely, so get clear on what you want. Thanksgiving weekend may be almost over, but other journeys are just beginning.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ve got big plans today, but the details are dragging you down. Don’t let the the nitty-gritty keep you from chasing what you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If someone owes you something — whether it’s cash or a favor — today’s the perfect time to send a gentle nudge. The new moon could help things along.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If you’re not careful, relationship dynamics could get blown out of proportion today. Avoid giving into the drama and keep a positive attitude instead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s hard to feel your best when you’re out of sync with your inner self. Prioritize self-care, even if that means staying in bed alone to watch your favorite shows.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Express yourself openly, even if your opinions don’t align with the world at large. You don’t need to be ashamed of your unique perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ve been on the go lately, juggling expectations and responsibilities at lightning speed. But everyone needs a soft and comfortable place to land. A cozy Sunday at home might be in order.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Reach a little higher and push past your fears. How can you rethink your goals to be bigger, bolder, and more audacious?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, December 1, 2024. If money stress is hanging over you, don’t ignore it any longer. Pay off some debts or outline a budget for yourself. A little planning goes a long way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You know what you want, but pressure from loved ones could make you second-guess yourself. Remember, they’re only trying to help. Stick to your truest path.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s hard to feel fully in tune with your higher self when your daily responsibilities command your full attention. Make sure you’re penciling some quality introspective time into your busy schedule.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Friendships are incredibly important, but they should never come at the expense of your authenticity. Don’t compromise who you are for who you’re with. The real ones will love you regardless.