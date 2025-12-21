Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, December 21

Happy winter solstice, aka the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year here in the northern hemisphere. The moon is still in Capricorn, and the sun shifts into the same earth sign around 10 a.m. ET — a solar event that always coincides with the December solstice.

This energy can inspire a productive, down-to-business vibe, but relationships could be a little more challenging. Lover Venus is clashing with stern Saturn today, making it difficult to open up your heart or fully connect with others.

As you embark on the longest night of 2025, it’s a good time for reflection and introspection, as the sentimental moon will be vibing with Saturn, giving everyone a more mature approach in emotional matters. This will offset some of the tensions with Venus from earlier in the day, as you’ll be bestowed with a deeper understanding of your own feelings and those of others’.

Aries (March 21-April 19) What makes you any less qualified to be a leader than the next person? You’ve got a spark inside of you, so throw some gasoline on it and start shining like the trailblazing torch that you are.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Look beyond your everyday circumstances and start thinking a little bigger. If you could pursue anything in the world, what would it be? Perhaps now’s your chance to make your move.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The quiet vibes of the winter might inspire you to look inward — and doing so could bring about some meaningful self-realizations. It’s amazing what you’ll find when you dig beneath the surface of your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Commitments deserve follow-through. Don’t agree to anything today that you’re not prepared to actually do tomorrow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Work is important, but your well-being has to come first. If you’re not taking care of everything under the hood, how do you expect to keep speeding around?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you want to keep the passion flowing, you’ve got to keep putting logs on the fire. Perspective is everything when it comes to finding the joy, romance, and beauty in the world around you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The best way to reach the treetops is to stay in touch with your roots. Honor your past and mine your memories for nuggets of wisdom. Experience is the greatest teacher.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Billion-dollar ideas can sprout from the tiniest seed of a thought. Pay attention to your surroundings and jot down anything that could serve as a future source of inspiration.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re a free spirit by nature, but staying on top of your responsibilities can actually grant you even more mobility. Take inventory of your resources and make sure you have everything you need today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Happy Capricorn season! You’re the star of the solar show and you’ll certainly feel the warmth of the spotlight today. Take a deep breath and honor every single one of your wishes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Winter has officially arrived and the desire to do some nesting is real. Make yourself a cozy cocoon — whether it’s physical or mental — where you can rest, rejuvenate, and recharge your personal batteries.