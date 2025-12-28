Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, December 28

With the moon in red-hot Aries all day, energy and enthusiasm are high. The afternoon could bring about some emotional exaggerations, but that’s all part of the fun. If you feel something, why not let it blare at max volume? Sometimes bigger is better, and with Aries’ impulsive energy at the lunar helm, moods can fizzle out just as quickly as they explode.

Communicative Mercury makes a gorgeous trine with the moon in the early evening, promising sweet and heartfelt connections as the night continues. This is a great time to initiate open conversations and share what’s on your mind.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s a lot the world can teach you today if you simply let yourself listen. The best advice might come from an unusual source. Sometimes, all you need is one single fresh perspective to crack open an epiphany.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Every relationship is an X-ray into your heart. The way someone makes you feel, react, and behave shows what’s really happening beneath the surface. What do you notice today?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) An acquaintance may unexpectedly step up like a true friend. Stay open to accepting a helping hand at a time of need.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A little planning and scheduling can make life flow a whole lot easier. Make a list of your goals for 2026, and then outline how you can accomplish each one.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Inspiration will strike when you stretch outside your comfort zone. New sights and experiences will unlock your creative side.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are a culmination of every experience you’ve had up until this moment, so exploring your memories can be the perfect pathway to getting under the hood of your heart. Dive deep and shine a light in every corner.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Communication is the key to healthy relationships, so open up and start yapping. Even small efforts to stay in the loop with the people you care about can build unbreakable bonds.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Self care is the theme of the day, so put your well-being first. If you want to avoid burnout, do something to pamper yourself. You’ve got to take a break from the grind every once in a while.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Chase your passion. Matters of the heart are just as important as matters of the mind and body.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your subconscious communicates with you all the time, but not necessarily in ways that are easy to interpret. Look for signs, symbols, and synchronicities that help you decode how you really feel. Your nervous system will reveal what your mind can’t yet articulate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Seemingly mundane connections can lead to major league breakthroughs, so give every little spark of wisdom a moment to simmer today. You never know when a door to something magical will open.