Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, December 7

The gorgeous Grand Water Trine between clever Mercury, visionary Jupiter, and hardworking Saturn that’s been sparkling all weekend really hits its stride today. The moon in watery Cancer enters the picture, too, activating this cosmic triangle in an even more personal way. The magic of this alignment has the power to turn daydreams into reality, so pour your whole heart into planning your vision, and don’t doubt yourself. Luck is on your side.

You’ll feel even more passionate once the late afternoon rolls around as the moon enters fiery and flashy Leo. It’s time to put on a show.

Aries (March 21-April 19) What if you could take all the feelings swirling around inside of you and turn them into something real? An inspiring new creative project is being born out of what’s currently in your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) With so much chatter echoing through the atmosphere, it might be time to come home to yourself. Sit with your own thoughts. What does your heart think the next step is?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t dive blindly into holiday spending — you’ll end up free-falling. Go in with a budget, a clear-cut shopping list, and a plan to keep things in check.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You know what you’d like to achieve, but do you have the resources necessary to make it happen? Take stock of what you’re working with, then figure out the most realistic path from there.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Quiet contemplation can lead to buzzy breakthroughs if you give yourself time to sort through your thoughts. Tap into your intuition and watch as new realities reveal themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s good to immerse yourself in the ebb and flow of the zeitgeist, but make sure you check in with yourself along the way. Just because something is trendy doesn’t mean you have to like it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You know what you’d like to build, so make sure you’ve got enough backup. Assemble a team and ask for a helping hand when you need it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your aspirations are sky-high, so shoot for the moon and you’ll at least land somewhere interesting. Move with confidence and keep an open mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your inner dialogue can impact your outward trajectory, so make sure you’re checking any negative self-talk at the door. The more you work through your baggage, the higher you can fly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ve been a social butterfly lately, but what’s happening under the surface? The undercurrents of your friendships are just as significant as the giant waves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The more lovingly you take care of yourself, the easier it is to show up for others. Prioritizing your needs puts more gas in your tank, and you can use that to fuel acts of kindness.