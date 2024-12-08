Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, December 8

It’s easy to wake up on the wrong side of the bed today, as the sensitive moon in Pisces finds itself embroiled in drama with an entire parade of planets. The morning will be an uphill battle, but you’ll reach a restful plateau before lunch rolls around.

If you want to have some fun before the weekend’s over, the afternoon and evening take on a much more adventurous and exciting vibe. Try something new and look out for some sweet surprises.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your subconscious is full of information and it’s trying to tell you something today. Quiet your mind so you can hear the whispers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Navigating group dynamics is always a challenge, but you’re capable of finessing the situation. Your patience is the glue that holds everyone together today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Feeling the Sunday scaries? Lean into logic to find solutions, especially if work is weighing on your mind.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s fun to think about possibilities, and daydreaming is safer than doing. Test-drive your fantasies in your mind today to decide if you should bring them to life.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s easy to take things personally today. Ask your brain to remind your heart that whatever’s gotten under your skin is probably not intentional.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s not great to sweep relationship drama under the rug, but tackling it when you’re already stretched thin isn’t ideal, either. Be honest about your feelings and ask for time if you need it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There’s always so much to do and so little time — but that’s no excuse to burn the candle at both ends. Take care of what you can today without running yourself into the ground.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, December 8, 2024. Don’t bottle up your emotions. They need an outlet, so channel stress into a hobby, workout, or creative activity before you boil over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The best antidote to a brewing bout of Sunday scaries is a productive and cozy day at home. Treat yourself to takeout and TV after you’ve taken care of your chores.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you want something done right, do it yourself — unless someone else has a better idea, of course. Keep your ears open to good advice today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) How can you take what you love and make it lucrative? Not everything has to be a side hustle, but don’t sleep on a brilliant idea if one comes to you.