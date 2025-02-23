Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, February 23

If you’ve felt like 2025 hasn’t been very productive so far, today might be the day those clouds begin to part. A mentally-stimulating morning trine between intellectual Mercury and go-getter Mars sets the tone for a fruitful morning ahead, giving you the clarity and stamina needed to slay your goals and make headway on any logistical projects.

However, the biggest cosmic highlight comes in the evening, when Mars retrograde finally comes to an end after an exhaustive two and a half months of backspinning. As the planet that rules physical energy and ambition, Mars’ direct station will likely feel like a rejuvenating burst of motivation. Think of this as a belated opportunity to make good on your New Years’ intentions.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your surroundings affect your headspace, so if your home is in disarray, it can be difficult to feel your best. Tidy up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s more exhausting to tamp down your passions than it is to chase them. Take charge of your dreams.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Making more money can sometimes require working through mental blocks. How can you shift your perspective to invite more abundance into your life?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You know your needs better than anyone else does, so don’t let others try talking you into something that’s not your vibe. If you don’t stand up for yourself, who will?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’ve got a hefty to-do list, but you won’t have the energy to do anything if you’re not taking care of yourself. Make wellness your top priority today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your creative goals are worth every drop of energy you put into them, so what makes you think that they’re not? Stop being so self-critical and give your passions some attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Have you been bringing work stress into your personal life? Your inner world shapes your external circumstances and vice versa, so make sure you’re balancing the scales.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s not easy to find words to express all the intangible feelings and ideas swirling around inside your head, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Speak from the heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your bank account might need a little attention today, and you have the mental stamina to handle it. Don’t be afraid to dive in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relationships can serve as a helpful mirror to the self, so what do you see when you look at yours? A little bit of self-reflection can go a long way today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may have a lot on your to-do list, but that’s no reason to sacrifice your well-being. Time is on your side today, so go ahead and hit snooze.