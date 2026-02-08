Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, February 8

Sudden changes of heart or romantic shake-ups could strike out of nowhere today, as love planet Venus is clashing with unpredictable Uranus. Stability feels good, but everything gets a little stronger once its foundations and limits are tested, so do your best to navigate any turbulence with grace.

Keeping your cool could be difficult in the afternoon as a square-off between the moon and testy Mars could turn up the heat. Frustration, defensiveness, and conflict will spark all too easily. Take deep breaths and find the lesson in whatever it is you’re feeling. By dinnertime, you’ll have transformed back into the bigger person.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let other people tell you what to value. It’s easy to be influenced by the company you keep, but your opinions are yours alone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relationships are tough sometimes, but being stubborn rarely makes things easier. You may not enjoy budging on things, but remember how flexible you’ve become. Be like a willow and bend with the wind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Stop, take a deep breath, and try to find your balance. True wellness requires you to tackle responsibilities just as much as it requires you to rest, so restructure your priorities and don’t leave anything in the dust.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ve got a creative spark, but sometimes that little flame requires some space in order to stay burning. If you feel yourself getting overly saturated in other people’s opinions, step back and focus on shining your own light.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotions aren’t something to keep too tightly contained, but if they start seeping out everywhere, things can start feeling like a soppy mess. Is your heart overly invested in something it shouldn’t be?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There are so many details to keep track of right now, and you may be losing sight of the bigger picture. Snap yourself into focus by finding a balance between the micro and the macro.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) They say to put your oxygen mask on first before helping others, but that’s easier said than done. Challenge yourself to take care of your basic needs before getting entangled in whatever outside drama that may find its way into your lap.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Everyone gets triggered from time to time, and these sensitive spots can be one of the most revealing mirrors. Analyze your emotional reactions from an objective point of view instead of acting on every feeling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s hard to stay centered when you’ve got an endless to-do list playing on loop in your mind — but you should try anyway. Pencil in some time to turn off your brain for a few minutes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Are you in alignment with the people you surround yourself with? Or do you find yourself having to mold parts of yourself to be more palatable for others? Remind yourself that true friends want you to be exactly who you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) What you do for work doesn’t define who you are, but it certainly takes up a lot of your time, and you might be doubting your current path. Don’t make rash moves yet, but do listen to the universe's whispers. Change could be on the horizon.