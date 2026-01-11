Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, January 11

The moon dips into Scorpio’s luminous waters during the wee hours of the morning, putting everyone into a more mystical and mysterious state of being. Feeling instead of thinking is the vibe today. Moodiness is likely, but so are psychic downloads and heightened intuitive senses. Stay present.

Otherwise, cosmic scene is relatively quiet aside from a lunar square-off with transformational Pluto, which could set off some competitiveness or light up an obsession. Use your energy wisely. Focusing on yourself instead of being driven by outside desires is the best way to get what you want.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Some things are written on the wall while others require you to read between the lines. Today, it’s the latter, so go with your gut.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your closest relationships could use a little TLC this weekend. Chit-chatting over text is one thing, but quality time with loved ones is a lot more meaningful. Carve some out with intention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You know which habits are holding you back from being your best self. Analyze your lifestyle without judgment and figure out how to make some adjustments.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Get in touch with your inner child and allow yourself to experience a renewed sense of wonder about the world. You may feel crabby and jaded sometimes, but don’t forget you still have many unwritten chapters ahead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Zooming into the future at high speeds requires you to keep your eyes on the road ahead, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look in your rearview mirror. Understanding where you’ve already been will ensure you get where you want to go.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There are plenty of things that speak louder than words, actions being one of them. Pay attention to what people are really trying to express (and what they’re accidentally broadcasting, too).

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you punishing yourself for something? If so, why? Life is short and meant to be enjoyed, so don’t drag yourself down.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Wear your heart on your sleeve. Some feelings need to come up for air in order to get processed and released, so stop yourself in your tracks if you notice an urge to repress what’s really going on inside.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If words aren’t coming out right or you’re feeling ultra-sensitive, there’s no shame in putting yourself on DND mode and taking some time to chill. Stepping away from other people’s energies can help you reconnect with your own.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Social dynamics have complications by nature, but not all of them have to involve you. Protect your peace and remove yourself from any drama that doesn’t require your immediate input.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Consider where your current life path is leading you. Are you excited about the most likely destination? If not, figure out where you’d like to re-route yourself. You’re in the driver’s seat.