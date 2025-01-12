Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, January 12

There’s a full moon arriving tomorrow, so today is a fabulous day to practice some self-care and spiritual hygiene before this lunar crescendo hits. However, expressing your feelings might be challenging in the morning, so reflect instead of react.

By the afternoon, vibes get higher, as a series of lucky trine aspects light up the skies with romance, mysticism, and emotional resolve. Soak up the magic.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Nesting is the vibe today, so tidy up, then get cozy. Getting your household chores out of the way will set the stage for a productive week ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Feelings are building up ahead of tomorrow’s full moon, but if you keep them bottled up you’ll risk an emotional explosion. Talk through what’s on your mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A little financial planning can go a long way today. Don’t let money anxiety keep you from checking in on your bank account and making adjustments.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ll feel a rush of emotions as tomorrow’s full moon draws near — and you should soak up every one of them. Your emotions have a lot to teach you today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Create some quiet space to explore your feelings today ahead of tomorrow’s full moon. A little solitude and spiritual reflection can go a long way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do you know how meaningful you are to your little community? You’ve got a lot of light to shine, so be shy about sharing your gifts with your crew.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) How can you put more heart and soul into your work? If you let yourself brainstorm today, you might stumble upon some insights that help answer that question.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) What would life be like if you never doubted your ability to reach your most aspirational goals? If you can dream it, you can probably do it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You can’t run from your feelings, even if you stay on the go 24/7. Allow the waves of your emotions to rush over you today and wash you up on some new shores.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you’re feeling sentimental about your relationships today, embrace the tenderness. When you give into your softer side, it’s easier to accept love from others, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Everyone needs a reminder that they’re loved sometimes — but the most important person to hear that from is yourself. How can you treat yourself with extra care today?