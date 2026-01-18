Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, January 18

‘Tis the last full day of Capricorn season, and it’s one of the most productive moments of the whole month. The new moon in Capricorn peaks this afternoon, bringing the down-to-business Capricorn vibes that have dominated the past weeks to an inspiring culmination of action. This lunation is paired with an ultra-powerful conjunction between thought-driven Mercury and take-charge Mars, allowing everyone to put their ideas into practice in the most pragmatic and resourceful ways. Build your dreams from the ground up.

Late at night, the moon will float into innovative and intellectual Aquarius, serving as an energetic appetizer for all the airy Aquarius season vibes that will take over the cosmic scene tomorrow. New beginnings are all around you.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re the boss, and the only person who can get in your way is you. Step into your authority and lean into your natural leadership skills. When you trust yourself, others will follow suit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If there’s a new adventure that’s calling to you, don’t talk yourself out it. Instead, work on laying out a foundation that’ll turn your castle in the sky into a brick-and-mortar manifestation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s fun to flutter around freely from place to place, but boundaries are necessary for even the wildest of spirits. What does your heart need in order to feel safe being vulnerable?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relationships are an investment of time, love, and energy — but they’re also an investment into yourself. Pour your heart into the connections that fuel your soul instead of draining your magic with the ones that don’t.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Big dreams take time to achieve. Build productive yet manageable blocks of work into your schedule that’ll slowly bring you closer to your goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Creativity can sometimes feel like an out-of-control swirl of frenzied inspiration, but add a little discipline into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for a successful project. Blend productivity with passion and watch what happens.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Who and what serve as the bedrocks of your emotional life? Free-falling is inevitable sometimes, but knowing where you can land makes the uncertain moments more bearable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Sugarcoated sentiments and fluffed-up musings have their place, but right now, you’re better off being more pragmatic than poetic. Stating your needs plainly is the surest route to success.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your finances may need some attention. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, try following a more tried-and-true recipe for whatever your goals are, whether that’s starting a business or saving for an emergency fund.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s not always comfortable to be the center of attention, but you’ve earned it, so soak it up. The new moon in your sign today allows you to turn over a new leaf, so embrace the evolution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your spirit deserves just as much as attention as your mind and body do. You don’t need a fancy meditation retreat to find your center — some quiet introspective time will do just fine.