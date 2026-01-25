The void moon makes this Sunday morning a lazy one, perfect for lingering in bed or waking up gently over a relaxed breakfast. If you need to be productive or deal with responsibilities, save your attempts for later, as you’re not likely to get very far during this early part of the day.

Once the moon enters sensual and earthy midday, you’ll feel more prepared to take on some tasks — although moving slowly and steadily will still yield the best results. There’s no need to rush, despite the fact that a lunar square-off with impulsive Mars could push you into thinking otherwise. Pace yourself and try not to get distracted. Staying in your lane and avoiding comparing yourself to others is the best way to go.

Aries (March 21-April 19) What resources do you need to gather to achieve your goals? Whether you want to stack cash, give yourself a makeover, or spruce up your workspace, this is the time to invest in your desires.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What was once hidden is now coming to light — and doesn’t it feel good to express yourself? Step into your power by embracing your needs and standing up for your desires, because no one knows you better than you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Being seen without being judged is an incredibly freeing experience. Whether you choose to bare your soul or retreat into your cocoon, today brings an opportunity for meaningful self-healing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your care and compassion can forge some precious connections between yourself and others. Use your tenderness to bring people together and lead by example when opening up emotionally.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s only Sunday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start plotting for the upcoming week. Consider what tasks are hovering over the horizon and start making moves to get ahead of the Monday madness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your recent experiences have been percolating, and you’ll find that they’re beginning to look more like packaged-up life lessons. Allow your viewpoint and philosophy to shift with your own reality.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Being close with someone means eventually having to be vulnerable, so why hide what’s in your heart? Release your fears of being judged and allow yourself to be more emotionally intimate with the people you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Lose track of your schedule today, if you can. Some time away from the calendar, paired with a meaningful conversation with a loved one, can shift your whole perspective and make you more productive in the end.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Creative vibes are flowing, but without the discipline to execute your vision, what good are they? Channel your morning inspiration into afternoon action and watch as you manifest your mind’s eye into the material realm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Getting in touch with your roots and inner feelings can actually help you grow into something more powerful than you ever dreamed. Take your past experiences and transform them into magic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ve got no shortage of ideas, but do you have a solid foundation beneath your feet to help you launch them into the real world? Strip down to basics today and get grounded in your reality.