Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, January 26

The moon enters down-to-business Capricorn this morning, making this the perfect Sunday to jump on top of your responsibilities and set yourself up for a successful week. The morning is ideal for productivity, but creativity reigns supreme once midday rolls around, as intellectual Mercury will vibe out with dreamy planet Neptune.

Sweet surprises and unexpected romance may very well warm your heart later in the day thanks to a kiss between lover Venus and unpredictable Uranus. Let loose and have a little fun.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Sometimes having your reputation precede you is a good thing. If you’re acting with authenticity and integrity, you never have to worry about being judged.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You could use a little adventure in your life today. Say yes to something you’d normally decline or seek out an experience you’ve never had before.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) What’s been building beneath the surface, waiting to come up for air? Maybe today’s the day you pull those shadows out from under and bring them into light.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relationships require maintenance like anything else, and a little check-up here and there can keep things running smooth. Pop in and see how yours can benefit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Get into busy bee mode and tackle your to-do list today. Think of slaying your responsibilities as side quests that’ll leave you more time to revel in life’s magic.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When life flirts with you, flirt back. The universe is dancing with Leo energy today. Soak it up.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Home is where the heart is, and it’s also where the mess is. Spend some time tidying up. A clean space equals a clearer mind, so a little organizing will go a long way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, January 26, 2025. What ideas, feelings, or questions have you been sitting on for a little too long now? Today’s the perfect day to share what’s on your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Money’s on your mind, but whether you’re itching to spend or save it remains to be seen. Either way, a little frugality will save you stress.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Life’s a movie and you’re the main character, so what plot twists do you see coming next? Even a pragmatist like you is allowed go a little wild once in a while.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Is there anything as blissful as good rest? Your social life won’t disappear overnight, so take a day off and give yourself permission to chill.