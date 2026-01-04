Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, January 4

By the time you wake up today, all of yesterday’s full moon feelings have likely begun to swirl together into a gorgeous rainbow sherbet cone of imagination, so take this sweet influx of inspiration and channel into whatever intentions you’re hoping to manifest in the month or even year ahead. Later in the morning, the moon enters fiery and passionate Leo, lighting up even more creative energy.

However, a desire for drama could flare up midday, and it’ll be all too easy to suddenly start looking at sensitive situations in black and white. Remember that everything is nuanced and few things are as intense as they seem. Take everything with a grain of salt and try not to get sucked into anyone else’s emotional cyclones.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When you feel safe enough to be vulnerable and honest with yourself and others, you’ll find that inspiration flows through you with so much more ease. Channel your full moon feelings into creativity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s good to be open with others, but today’s honesty doesn’t negate what’s happened in the past. Finding peace in the choices you’ve made and the circumstances that you’ve faced will make you stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Luxuriating in some solo self-care is grand, but sometimes a casual gossip sesh or FaceTime call with your bestie is the true cure to whatever’s ailing you. Yapping has always been one of your strong suits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do you trust yourself to succeed? Ditch the self-doubt and fire up some action, even if you start with five minutes of effort per day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s OK to be a little intense sometimes. There’s no need to dial down the essence of who you are. After all, a little bit of drama is what keeps life exciting, right?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sometimes it’s hard to relate to other people, but that doesn’t mean you’re alone in how you feel. Remind yourself that you’re not an island. Reach out to someone you trust for support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s fine to be competitive about getting ahead, but reaching your goals doesn’t mean you have to pit yourself against others. Get the right people to join your team.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re an ever-evolving being, so your path in life should never feel rigid. If something new piques your interest, follow that spark of excitement, even if that means changing long-held plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The darkest storms can pave the way for the brightest afternoons, so look for the silver lining in everything. All the emotional and spiritual growth you’ve been doing is opening new doors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Bonding with others means learning to be vulnerable, as your relationships are nothing without emotional connection. Soften your boundaries and trust a few close loved ones to take care of your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Taking care of yourself sometimes means setting boundaries, so don’t be afraid to tell people what’s working and what’s not. Your authenticity will shine brighter than your limits.