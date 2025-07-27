Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, July 27

It’s a feisty day. The moon joins forces with hot-headed Mars in the morning, prompting you to be more impulsive with your emotions and act from a place of pure passion. It’s good to stay true to your feelings, but do your best to avoid misplacing them. No need to pop off on anyone.

A lunar square-off to love planet Venus soon after sends a few storm clouds rolling in over your social and romantic connections, so you may not be on the same page as your friends or lovers. Give yourself some perspective by examining your reactions from a more analytical place.

By the end of the night, the moon will enter balance-seeking Libra, restoring a feeling of harmony and making everyone more even-keeled. Smooth over any tenseness with your charm and diplomacy.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t bite off more than you can chew today. You’ve got plenty of fuel in the tank, but there’s no need to burn it all at once and risk overheating your engine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Inspiration is flowing today, but are you channeling it toward the right things? Blend your creativity with a little bit of discipline to make something truly magical.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) How do you calm yourself down when you’re triggered? The universe might try to push your buttons today, but that doesn’t mean you have to go into overdrive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Words are like knives in that they can be incredibly useful, but can really hurt if used carelessly. Make sure you’re not accidentally wielding yours as weapons.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Material objects are lots of fun, but never forget that such things are ephemeral. Supplement your sense of fulfillment with some stuff that you can’t touch.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may not feel like stepping up as a leader, but it may very well be your destiny today. What makes your ideas any less worthy than the next person’s?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you woke up on the wrong side of the bed, what’s stopping you from simply going back to sleep? A quick CTRL + DELETE on your morning can change everything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may feel like your emotions only exist inside you, but outsiders can probably relate more than you think. Open up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’ve got big ideas, which is great — but sometimes those starry-eyed visions need to be broken up into smaller steps. Adjust your short-term expectations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Is anything really an absolute truth? Instead of crashing out over a differing opinion, think of it as a mirror that shows you another side to things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Boundaries are your friend, so don’t be afraid to set them. Clueing someone into your limits can sometimes be an act of love.