Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, June 1

Happy June! The moon sails into passionate Leo, making everyone feel particularly expressive about their feelings. What’s on your heart today? Speak your truth and find the strength in your softness. Opening up could be a useful form of connection throughout the first half of the day.

Later, however, you may find that working through your emotions is a little more volatile or challenging. Use the evening hours for relaxation and low-stakes conversations. You might feel a late-night burst of clarity though. If that arrives, map out a to-do list for the upcoming week.

Aries (March 21-April 19) No emotional wounds are too deep to heal. Sometimes it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but today it might be coming into focus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your mind is in the past today, so let yourself get lost in a swirl of nostalgia. Dancing through your memories might actually help you solve current problems.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You don’t always fit in with the crowd — but even if you could, would you want to? Your uniqueness is exactly what draws people in, so embrace your weirdness today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Drop the imposter syndrome and start working through whatever is keeping you in a scarcity mindset. How can you invite more abundance into your life right now?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) What dreams have you tossed aside that still have a spark in them, waiting to be reignited? There’s no limit to what you can achieve when you put your heart into something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can bury a heartache, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still feel it on the surface. If you notice something bubbling up inside you today, practice facing it instead of running.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Sometimes your struggles may feel like an island, but the people around you probably understand more than you think. Drop your feelings into the group chat and see what happens.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) There’s no better feeling than knowing you’re as put together on the inside as you look on the outside. How can you start being more authentic and transparent?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your creativity knows no bounds, but if you don’t strike while the iron is hot, you might lose steam. Tap into your passion today and don’t waste a drop.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Patterns from the past have a way of repeating themselves in the present. Let your memories serve as a mirror to your current behavior. If you don’t like what you see, change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keeping things bottled up inside might feel like the easier option, but over time, the pressure gets to be too much. Share what’s on your heart today and you’ll likely find some healing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Stop second-guessing yourself and start prioritizing your needs. Your happiness is worth fighting for. You deserve the world.