Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, June 8

Expand your mind and open yourself up to new ideas as logical Mercury meets with abundant Jupiter today. Philosophical discussions could lead to exciting mental breakthroughs, so chat your way into an epiphany.

Beware of tensions flaring later in the evening, as the moon in edgy Scorpio will clash with hot-headed Mars. It’ll be easy to fly off the handle if something rubs you the wrong way. Avoid getting carried away by intense emotions, even if conversations get heated.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Deep conversations are the birthplace of even deeper connections. If someone is willing to get vulnerable with you, mirror their energy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Enjoy the perks of partnership today, whether that means relishing in the comfortable silence or indulging in the open exchange of ideas. Either way, your connections are valuable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A whole new world is opening up inside of you today, but you need structure in order to make sense of all the chaos. How can you build a bridge between your visions and the real world?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You don’t have to justify or define the things that bring you pleasure. Do what feels good and don’t worry so much about where it’s coming from or whether it makes sense.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Connect with the outside world today, whether that means blowing up the group chat or hitting up a social event. People want to hear from you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Big opportunities could be brewing in your career right now, so straighten yourself out and stand up tall. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Wanderlust has officially struck, so let yourself fantasize about faraway places or get out to meet a few unfamiliar faces. Variety is the spice of life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your capacity for compassion is extra large today, so open your heart. Just be sure you’ve got some boundaries in place to keep your feelings from flooding.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Big conversations about commitments could arise today. Trust that you can find ways to show up for the people and things you love without compromising your freedom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s like you were gifted a few extra hours today, because getting things done doesn’t feel so difficult right now. Use this burst of productivity to get a jump start on your week.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Joy is easy to find when you’re actually looking for it. Follow your excitement, because your heart knows exactly where you should turn next.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your mind palace is full of memories, and they’re yours to explore freely. Dance through the past today and see what you discover about the present.