Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, March 23

Get ready to jump into action, as an empowering connection between the sun and power-hungry Pluto will kick your goals into high gear. This is the gusto you need to get ahead.

A lunar face-off with hot-headed Mars in the evening could cause tempers to flare, so beware of flying off the handle at small inconveniences.

However, a late-night burst of productivity could help you fight the Sunday scaries. Squeeze as many helpful hacks into your bedtime routine as you can, as it’ll set you up for a successful week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A new week lies ahead, which means you have a new opportunity to pour a little more heart and soul into your work. How can you show up more authentically in your career?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Just because a goal is lofty doesn’t mean it's impossible to achieve. You’ve got your eye on faraway horizons today, and if you put your mind to it, you’ll get there in no time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Setting boundaries isn’t fun, but today might show you some of the reasons why it’s a necessary practice. It’s OK to put up a few walls in order to protect your peace.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s easy to get swept up in the emotional aspect of relationships, but what practical moves can you make to improve your bonds? Check in and take care of business.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Staying on top of day-to-day responsibilities can feel impossible when you also need chill time, but today, try to strike a healthy balance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your free time is for you to enjoy, so do whatever brings you happiness. Passion projects, creative endeavors, or a flirty night out are all more than worthy experiences.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t put off your boring domestic tasks any longer. Getting your chores out of the way and wrapping up your spring cleaning projects will leave you feeling like a whole new person.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Some things really need to be said, so ditch the passive-aggressive approach. Speaking the truth is hard in the moment, but makes life so much easier in the long run.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t blow your hard-earned cash. Set time aside to check in on what’s happening in your bank account today to ensure you won’t make any moves you’ll regret.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t let outside opinions influence what you know to be true. Leading with a combination of logic and intuition will get you where you need to be.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It you’re exhausted, then it’s time to rest, no matter how loudly your to-do list beckons. Taking care of your mental health is a vital part of getting things done.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you want others to take you seriously, you have to take yourself seriously, too. Don’t wait for permission to step up as a leader, because now’s a perfect time to show people what you’ve got.