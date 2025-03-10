Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, March 9

Creativity is in the air today, as the moon in emotional Cancer harmonizes with wild-child Uranus and dreamy Neptune, bringing lightning-bolt moments of inspiration and plenty of imagination. Your daydreams will be rich with fantasies, but you’ll have the stamina necessary to start carving your visions into reality, too. Do something productive.

The moon enters flamboyant and fun-loving Leo by the evening, making it a great night to swap stories or debrief about your wild weekend activities with friends.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When you provide yourself with a comfortable space to be yourself, you’ll be amazed at the magic that can unfold. Let your mind wander today and channel your fantasies into all that you do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’ve been putting your social battery to work lately, so give yourself some space to recharge. Lighting a candle and cozying up for a movie night is just what you need to fight the Sunday scaries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Thinking about money isn’t always fun, but getting more financially savvy is empowering. Check in on your bank account today and map out a spending plan for the week ahead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Nothing is hotter than confidence, and right now, you have every reason to feel it. Strut your stuff and give into your sensual impulses tonight.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Coming out of a cocoon means embracing the fact that you’re a butterfly now. Spread your wings and fly today, because even a small metamorphosis is worth celebrating.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A good conversation is delightful, but silence is golden. Your social battery may be running low, so prioritize solo time tonight and catch up on sleep before the week begins.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you want to accomplish big things, sometimes you need your crew to help you out. Get into a collaborative mindset today, because you’re not in this alone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you stopped doing what you thought you should do, what would you actually do? Let your heart guide you toward new adventures today and you’ll be surprised by how real your dreams can become.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Sometimes confronting your deepest fears can propel you to your highest heights. If you’re running from something, maybe now’s the time to turn and face it head-on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relationships aren’t always fun and games, but the tough stuff can be rewarding too. Soften your heart and be real with the ones you love, because vulnerability will bring you closer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re in a solid groove right now, but what if there’s something you’re not seeing? Keep your mind open to other people’s perspectives today, as some valuable advice could come your way.