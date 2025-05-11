Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, May 11

Tempers could get testy during the late morning and early afternoon, and efforts to get things done could prove to be a bit frustrating. Whether you’re planning a celebratory brunch or simply trying to run some daytime errands, be patient with yourself and others. It’s easy to get into a bad mood, but you have the power to choose to let things roll off your back.

Tensions clear up quickly though, as the planets are turning in early tonight, wrapping up all their connections and clashes during the first half of the day. This cosmic quiet zone makes the evening great for decompressing from any weekend activities and clearing your head of stress as you prepare for a new week. Plus, with an intense full moon peaking tomorrow, a little chill time now is ideal.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Boundaries tend to get blurry when you haven’t had to enforce them in a while. Check in with yourself and make sure you’re protecting your magic from any wacky energy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Love is one of the strongest forces you’ll ever encounter. It’s not always warm and fuzzy, but it’s always meaningful, so keep your heart open to emotional connections today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When’s the last time you prioritized yourself over everything else on your to-do list? Your wellness is just as important as your work tasks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You can’t always get your way, but you can milk the most out of every moment of life regardless. Look for silver linings in the clouds and you might catch a rainbow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Home is where the heart is today. If your favorite take-out order and comfort TV series happen to be calling your name, you have cosmic permission to answer them.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Untangle your mind today. Call up a trusted friend to chat or just write down your thoughts in a journal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There’s plenty in life that’s beyond your control, but making a budget for the week will put some power in your hands. What’s worth your time, money, and energy right now?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Those old versions of yourself aren’t fitting too well anymore, so it might be time to shed some skin. Work on letting go of things that your heart no longer aligns with.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) How charged are your batteries right now? Instead of running yourself into the ground ahead of the coming week, clear your schedule and find ways to refill your cup.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The world is a big place, so even when you feel alone, you probably aren’t. Get out of your head and into conversations where you can find some perspective.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sometimes life is about wandering aimlessly, but other times your path might become crystal clear. Get out your binoculars today. Your next steps are unfolding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Shake up your routine by any means possible today, whether it’s matcha from a different cafe or chats with a friend you haven’t seen in ages. You could use some fresh vibes.