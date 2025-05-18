Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, May 18

The weekend’s wild-hearted and unpredictable vibes continue today, as the moon enters rebellious and forward-thinking Aquarius during the wee hours. The early part of the day could bring some sensitivities about anything that seems to impede on your freedom, but remind yourself that the intensity of these feelings will pass.

A friendly aspect to dreamy Neptune is a good antidote, as it’ll inspire you to explore the more creative side of your imagination rather than stewing on unlikely negative scenarios.

Energy lightens up as the afternoon rolls on, and a late-night lunar connection with romantic Venus gives night owls something sweet to look forward to. Have a heart-to-heart convo or a good cuddle with your lover to wrap up the week.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Let your freak flag fly with pride today. Don’t you think being your weird and wonderful self is more fun than pretending to abide by someone else’s rules?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sure, blending in with the crowd can make you feel safe, but letting your talents shine in all their uniqueness is a risk that’s worth taking. No one can do you like you can.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You know a lot, but don’t be a know-it-all. Believing you have all the answers is the only thing standing in the way of the information you actually need.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Morality is a spectrum, not a binary — and it’s a subjective one at that. Calibrate your conscience’s compass today and choose your destiny without anyone else’s input.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The secret ingredient to a healthy relationship is freedom. Focus on building trust with your loved ones by giving each other space to make individual choices.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s never just one right way to accomplish something. Sometimes being productive means tackling your to-do list upside-down and sideways, so do what works for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It might not always feel like it, but love and creativity are indeed renewable resources. Let down your guard today and see what flows in.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Comfort looks totally different for everyone. What can you do today that’ll soothe your spirit and put your heart at ease?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you don’t agree with something, then stop pretending you’re on board. Be brave enough to say what you feel today, even if it doesn’t jive with everyone’s vibe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you’re worried about money right now, try thinking outside the box. An unorthodox solution might appear.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re feeling in tune with your inner truth today, so be unapologetically and authentically yourself. Just remember to balance your realness with compassion.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Feelings are complicated, and sometimes they take time to decode, so don’t worry about solving your mysteries today. Just focus on being at peace with the questions.