Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, May 4

Happy Sunday! It’s a quiet, smooth day in the stars today, perfect for relaxation, friendship, or making progress on projects of your choosing. Enjoy the Sunday fun-day vibe.

The evening is especially sweet and social, as the moon harmonizes with both intellectual Mercury and lucky Jupiter. Heart-to-heart conversations flow now and there’s lots of potential for emotional connection with others. Open yourself up, whether you’re sharing feelings in person or via text.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Romance is everywhere you turn today if you’re open to it. What can you do to add some spice and sparkle to your relationships, creative projects, or daily routine?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) When you strip away all the fluff in your life, what’s the emotional foundation below? Let yourself nurture that truth today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You don’t need to play your cards so close to your chest today. Share what’s on your heart and you’ll be rewarded with a deeper connection to the world around you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) What would dial down your stress? Whether that’s a brisk walk, a hot bath, or watching Pride & Prejudice for the millionth time, give yourself what you need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It feels good to be in touch with your emotions instead of running from them, and today they’ll be crystal clear to you. How can you use this clarity to connect with others?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When you let your imagination wander without restriction, what do you see? Allow creative ideas to come to you through your daydreams today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Hit up the group chat today and check in on your friends. Being able to connect with people who understand you is one of life’s most underrated gifts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Confidence is a life hack — sometimes you have to fake it ‘til you make it. Set your imposter syndrome aside and celebrate your undeniable talents today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you had no lingering responsibilities on your plate, how would you want to spend your time today? Press pause and give yourself permission to be spontaneous.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Mystical synchronicities and magical coincidences are all around you today. Set your practicality aside and embrace life’s invisible strings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Let your guard down and put your emotions on the table in relationships today. You’ll be surprised by how much communication flows when you’re not stifling your feelings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) How can you nurture your mind, body, and spirit today? Whether it’s a witchy ritual, a nature walk with a friend, or a cozy night in with a lover, treat yourself to something healing.