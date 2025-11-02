Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 2

After a sparkly jaunt through Pisces’ dreamy seas, the moon zooms into bold and boisterous Aries this morning, lighting up everyone’s hearts with passion. Both wild-child Uranus and power-hungry Pluto send some supportive lunar vibes shortly thereafter, making this a great day to follow your whims and say yes to whatever sparks your inspiration. A lucky trine with communication planet Mercury in the afternoon brings open-hearted conversations and more clarity around your feelings.

Relationship triggers could feel larger than life today, as love planet Venus is clashing with both wounded healer Chiron and indulgent Jupiter. Emotions may get hot, but they’re there to teach you a lesson. Temper your reactivity with trust.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Wherever you go, there you are! You’re the life of the party today no matter where you decide to show your face, so put on something sparkly and take the spotlight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you’re willing to be adamant about being productive, you should be just as adamant about resting when you need to. Recharge the batteries today and refresh your spirit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Consider yourself the unofficial social director of your crew and get everyone together. Sometimes friend groups just need someone who will step up and take the lead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) What do you want to accomplish and how can you make it happen? Be bold and courageous when it comes to your career goals, because you deserve success as much as anyone else does.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Every day can be its own adventure if you approach life with an open mind and heart. Take a leap of faith today, whether big or small, and trust that you’ll land on your feet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A lack of boundaries makes everything blurry, so get clear on what works for you and what doesn’t — and then make it known. The people around you will respect you more for it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You don’t have to wait for anyone else to make a move. You know what you need, so speak up and let people know how they can show up for you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t put things off until tomorrow if you have the capacity to knock them out today. Your to-do list is no match for your determination to get ahead, so get on your grind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Chase whatever brings you joy, and don’t stop until you’re walking on sunshine. Your heart responds to excitement, and it’ll tell you exactly what direction to go to next.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s time for a Sunday reset, so get out your cleaning supplies and get ready to tidy up your mind and living space alike. Clearing away some clutter will clear your mind for the week ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If it’s at the tip of your tongue, then perhaps it’s time to say it out loud. Your truth shouldn’t be something locked away inside, so express yourself without any second guesses.