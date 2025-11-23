Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 23

The moon is in diligent and down-to-business Capricorn as of last night, promising a beautifully productive Sunday ahead. Few things can get in the way of you and your responsibilities if you put your mind to them today, so hone in on your to-do list and make things happen. The world is your oyster.

There’s also some sweet synergy between the sun and intensity-loving Pluto today, infusing your aura with an added edge and confidence boost that can help you conquer any competition. You’ll feel especially driven to bring your desires into reality today, so embrace that sense of fearlessness and charge ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your dream career isn’t going to manifest itself, so ditch the imposter syndrome and grab the reins with your own hands. It’s time to consider some major decisions and start plotting out your next moves.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Spontaneity doesn’t have to mean recklessness. Test the waters by loosening your grip on your comfort zone and tiptoeing around the perimeter of it, just to see what you might have been missing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The underbelly of almost any relationship inevitably becomes more complex as you get closer — it’s natural. And whatever’s happening in the shadows is also manifesting on the surface anyway, so face it now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) How can you build and balance your schedule to align better with those you love? Try reworking your calendar to ensure you can prioritize time with the people who matter most.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A little discipline can go a long way in making your life more magical. Tackle those important but not-so-exciting tasks to make room for the endeavors that really light up your soul.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Playfulness is the antidote to monotony, so be intentional about fluffing up your vibes. Go ahead and flirt with the barista, dance in the aisles at the grocery store, or swipe on some glittery eyeliner.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Channel your creativity into your living space today and make things extra cozy for chillier nights ahead. Simply rearranging the furniture or reorganizing some wall art will freshen up the energy for the season.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) What words have been sitting on the tip of your tongue? It’s time to get some things off your chest, so don’t tiptoe around what needs to be said if you have an opportunity to state it plainly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Budgeting isn’t always fun, but having funds to put toward the things you love sure is. Embrace a big-picture mindset around money today and prioritize your longer-term happiness instead of quick dopamine hits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) What’s something new you’ve learned about yourself recently? You are never not growing, changing, adapting and realigning — so remind yourself of that next time you feel stagnant.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ve been out living life and having new experiences, but have you given yourself a chance to process these downloads? Step away from the outside world for a moment and give your inner self a chance to integrate life’s recent lessons.