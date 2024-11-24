Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 24

The moon is still in orderly and perfectionistic Virgo, making this a nice Sunday to tidy up the house, tackle some organization projects, or take some steps toward your health goals. Busying yourself with such tasks might be a helpful tactic during the first half of the day anyway, as the moon will be locked in a T-square with excessive Jupiter and an almost-retrograding Mercury, making it easy to overthink or otherwise wind up mentally hung up on things that aren’t actually worth your time.

Later on though, you’ll be ready to mix things up, as a fun burst of inspiration or sweet surprise could light up your evening. Just get yourself into bed at a decent hour, because a lunar opposition to hazy Neptune casts an air of confusion over your feelings, making it difficult to see things clearly — but if you’re already headed off to dreamland, you won’t have to worry about it.

Aries (March 21-April 19) All work and no play makes Aries a very dull ram. It’s time to reconnect with the things that nourish your soul and remind you of who you are inside.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Bulls just wanna have fun, but life gets expensive when you have luxurious taste. Don’t stress about the material stuff today — life has some perfect surprises in store that won’t cost a thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might sometimes forget about your roots and try to bury your past, but today, that’s an almost impossible task. Spend some time alone with your memories and connect with the things that really count.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have a lot to say, but aren’t sure how to phrase it. If you’re not careful, though, that second-guessing could keep you from speaking up at all. Push past the discomfort, because people need to hear your perspective today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You know where your passions lie, but chasing big dreams might not be doing your bank account any favors just yet. Drill down into the details of your finances and create a more foolproof plan for success.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It may feel like tension is coming at you from every direction today, so cast a protective shield over your aura and blur out the BS. Life doesn’t need to be so serious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Really big dreams require lots of little steps along the way. Right now, the best way to get clear on your path forward is to tap into your spiritual power. Your intuition is one smart cookie.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, November 24, 2024. Social plans could come with some baggage today, and it might feel like the cost isn’t worth the benefit. But if you push past your resistance, you might find the connection you’re craving.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It feels like you’ve got the whole world on your shoulders, but guess what? It’s just a heavy backpack. Once you put it down, you’ll be just fine. You don’t have to be “perfect” (whatever that is) in order to live up to your potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s an infinite stream of opinions flying around these days, but don’t let all the faceless chatter sway you away from your inner compass. Your beliefs may be subject to change, but they belong to you alone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Ah yes, the Aquarian urge to grab your heart, lock it in a box, and bury it in the sand. Feeling exposed isn’t easy, but vulnerability builds character. Do it for the plot.