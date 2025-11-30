Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 30

The moon enters bold and fiery Aries during the wee hours of the morning, promising an energized and fast-paced day ahead. Your emotional impulses may get the best of you, but there surely won’t be a dull moment. Sweet and easy-flowing lunar connections with transformative Pluto and the sparkling sun cast an empowering glow over everything you put your mind to today, too, bringing the perfect blend of intensity and confidence.

Sensual Venus shimmies into Sagittarius in the afternoon, and this free-spirited fire sign’s energy gives the love planet a fun-loving and spontaneous edge. Starting now, romance should feel like a choose-your-own-adventure game in the best way.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ve got the power to illuminate everything that swings into your orbit, so go somewhere you can really shine. Why dim your brightness when you can light up a room instead?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Rest is a precious resource, so grant it the respect it deserves. However you choose to relax, fully commit to it, and don’t let anything get in the way of this restorative moment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There are people out there who can restore your faith in the future if you’re willing to hear what they have to say. Open your mind to the idea that more than one way of thinking can be right.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You know all the wonderful things you bring to the table, so why second-guess whether you’re the right person for the job? With a little confidence, you can do just about anything.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Whether you hop on a plane, into a car, or just onto the internet, it’s officially time to take off on a new adventure. What are small things you can do that allow you to experience something new?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Why beat around the bush with people when you know exactly what you need? Set the boundaries necessary to keep you feeling safe, steady, and comfortable in your space.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Compromising doesn’t mean erasing your own needs — it means balancing them with other people’s desires, too. Check yourself if you find yourself bending to someone else’s will.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) No more lingering tasks clogging up space at the bottom of every to-do list. Take care of unfinished business and clear away old business to make room for new goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Why wait around for excitement to come your way when you can chase it down yourself? Flirt with a stranger, start a new art project, or nerd out on something you're passionate about.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your private life is just as important in shaping your path as your public life. Deal with the messes — both literal and metaphorical — so you don’t feel like you have anything to hide.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you know what needs to be said, there’s no reason to wrap it up in a perfectly digestible package. The more you speak your truth, the more comfortable you’ll be with it.