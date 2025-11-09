Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 9

The moon continues its journey through the compassionate and cuddly sign of Cancer today, bringing warmth and softness to all matters of the heart. Open up to someone you love or do something to comfort yourself today, whether that’s a cozy nature walk with a friend or a relaxing day at home ordering take-out and drawing a bath.

It’s a sweet end to the weekend on the lunar front, but today’s defining cosmic event is the kick-off to Mercury retrograde` — a transit infamous for its logistical mishaps and communication clashes. Today’s astrology ushers in nearly three weeks of Mercury retrograde antics, but thankfully the moon in Cancer allows you to ease into the energy gently. Take things slowly and you’ll be able to avoid most of the chaos.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Knock a few things off your schedule in order to ponder your future. What do your long-term goals look like, and are you on a path to accomplishing them?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What’s really happening beneath the surface of the small talk? You may find yourself trying to read between the lines, fishing for the truth hidden by the chatter.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s amazing how much information your body is telling you. Pay attention to the physical sensations that certain people, situations, or ideas trigger in you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your schedule is booking up fast, so work on intentionally building things into your day-to-day routine that matter to you. You need time set aside to work toward your personal goals, too.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you let your imagination wander, where will you end up? Take note of who and what is coming up in your fantasies, as there might be a reason these things are in your subconscious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Slow down and think about your past before you make any decisions involving the future. Your personal experiences are one of your life’s greatest teachers, so don’t overlook that wisdom.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Doing what’s right for your career might involve less talk and more planning at the moment. Other people’s opinions could cloud your judgment, so let your ideas simmer privately for now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Give your brilliant ideas a little more time to percolate before you start pouring material resources into them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s hard to set boundaries if you don’t know where your breaking points lie. Stop looking at yourself through other people’s eyes and get grounded in what feels right for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s something stirring in your subconscious, but you may not be able to put your finger on exactly what it is. A good heart-to-heart can help you identify what you’re feeling.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t let the opinions of the hoi polloi sway the way you spend your precious time. Just because the masses think something is important doesn’t mean you need to worry about it.