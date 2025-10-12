Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, October 12

Feelings come first today, quite literally, as you’ll probably be swimming in them all morning. The moon enters its home sign of soft and sensitive Cancer during the wee hours, but immediately squares off with illusive Neptune. Is it intuition or anxiety? It’s hard to say when you’re surrounded by Neptune’s disorienting fog. Grab a cup of coffee, ground yourself in reality, and trust your gut.

Seeing your emotions head-on becomes much easier by the afternoon, thanks to a lunar trine to clear-thinking Mercury. Chat through whatever’s on your heart or jot down your thoughts in a journal to create more space in your head.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The stress of lingering familial issues or domestic dramas can cloud your thinking. Instead of turning your back on the problems, do your best to deal with them head-on.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t try to read other people’s minds when you can simply ask them a question. Communication is the solution to any interpersonal confusion you’ve been feeling.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your feelings don’t require justification — they’re perfectly valid all on their own! Honor what’s in your heart, whether it’s petty or dramatic or overly idealistic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Finally, a moment of catharsis is setting your feelings free. Whether it’s tears, giggles, or a romantic confession of love, let everything out that you’ve been keeping bottled in.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your intuition is a muscle, and like any other, you can train it to get bigger and stronger. Try feeling your way into a solution to things today instead of overthinking .

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When you look at the people you’ve surrounded yourself with, where do you see yourself fitting in? Celebrate all that you bring to the table, but don’t put yourself in a box.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You can’t control what other people think about you, so don’t spend too much time worrying about their judgments. All you can do is be wholly and unapologetically yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Why play small when the world is full of so many new spaces to explore? Spread your wings, tease your hair, and let your wildest dreams fill up with hope like a hot air balloon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It can be hard to decipher where you end and someone else begins, but try to keep your eye on the lines of demarcation. Boundaries aren’t always crystal clear, and that’s OK.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You may not be able to make sense of what others are feeling, but you can trust your emotional instincts. Tell your loved ones what’s on your mind and they may very well reciprocate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you don’t wake up with a plan for the day, it’s really easy to meander off into a series of pointless side quests. Let yourself wander, but don’t lose sight of your path.