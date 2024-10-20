Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, October 20

The planets are chilling out, so you should too — for the most part, anyway. The moon will square off with stern Saturn, which could intensify hangxiety and prematurely induce the Sunday scaries.

But after this lunar clash, all’s quiet on the cosmic front. Ride whatever waves strike your fancy.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you’re craving connection, give yourself the opportunity to be social. It’s a good day to catch up with friends or simply take a stroll around your neighborhood and appreciate the magic of the present moment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Make today luxurious. It’s the perfect time to sleep in, take a bubble bath, and maximize self-care. If you want to get out of the house, it’s a good day for shopping too, especially for practical items.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Sunday scaries are real, and it might be hard to push aside stressful thoughts about the week ahead — but do your best. Instead of worrying about work, focus on being present and doing things that make you feel good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Weekends are meant for relaxation, so if you’re able to, take the day off and rest. Spending some time catching up on sleep and being alone with your thoughts can do wonders for your week ahead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Spend time with people today if you can, as feeling like part of a community and socializing will be especially nourishing. Even an impromptu group hang with friends could be the perfect way to wrap up the weekend.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s not Monday yet, but thoughts about your professional life are probably already swirling through your head. Don’t let worries about what other people think cloud your judgment. Your path is for you to decide.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Break out of your usual Sunday routine and try something different today. Exploring somewhere in town you’ve never been or opening your mind to a perspective you hadn’t considered might open some doors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Boundary-setting will be important today, whether that’s with the people in your life or simply with your own time. You deserve space to focus on your passion projects and express yourself freely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Connecting with the people close to you is the best way to spend today, even if that means finally having a tough conversation that you’ve been avoiding. Open up and be real with those you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You may not have the attention span to focus on just one thing today, but multitasking can take you far. Tackle all those little details on your to-do list and set yourself up for success in the week ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Having fun doesn’t have to be expensive. Embrace your inner child today and let yourself be more whimsical. A little bit of carefree and lighthearted playfulness is just what the cosmic doctor ordered.