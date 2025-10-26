Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, October 26

A lazy Sunday morning is in the works today, as the moon will squabble with hazy, dazy Neptune, making it hard to see things clearly. Take things slow, and trust that anything confusing in your heart will figure itself out with time.

Thankfully, the mental and emotional fog will start to clear once the moon enters industrious Capricorn just before 1 p.m. ET. At this point, it’ll be easier to think rationally, make sensible choices, and buckle down to accomplish whatever needs to get done. Save any chores or work-related tasks for this latter half of the day and wrap up the weekend productively.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your brain is like a galaxy of interests and information, but are you able to make sense of it? Step back and connect the dots so you make your way from one thing to another.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The deeper the emotional work you do, the greater the heights you’ll be able to soar. Deal with the baggage within so you can lighten your load and explore new horizons.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Some connections look simple on the surface, but there’s often more to the story hidden underneath. Acknowledge the subterranean truths and feelings that shape your bonds with others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relationships benefit from structure, so move thoughtfully when making plans with others. Approaching connections with responsibility and consistency can change a lot.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Beauty and inspiration can be found in almost anything, but the magic only comes when you make things tangible. Take your visions and start making them happen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The rose-colored glasses of nostalgia have a way of making challenges of the past feel more sweet than bitter. Use this perspective to fuel your creative endeavors.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you have questions about your past, don’t be afraid to ask them. Other people’s memories can be keys that unlock the things hidden away in the back of your mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your actions hold more weight than your values, so make sure you’re walking the walk as well as talking the talk. Showing your views instead of saying them is the most effective course of action now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you’re having trouble getting in touch with yourself, it might be time to try some grounding exercises. Get outside, smell the flowers, and feel the grass beneath your feet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Vibes have been simmering under the surface, but today it’ll feel like things click into place. You don’t have to make sense of everything in your mind for it to feel right in your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Everyone has a say on what you should do next, but what if the true answer lies within? Give your heart enough space and quietude to be able to speak its needs to you aloud.